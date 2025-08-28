Religious intolerance, Islamist activity surge in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Aug 27: Bangladesh’s Hindu minority has been facing a surge in violence, land grabs, temple desecrations, and forced resignations since the fall of the Awami League government last year.

Islamist groups like Hefazat-e-Islam and Hizb ut-Tahrir have grown bolder, pushing for Islamic statehood.

The situation has become worse with several Islamist groups gaining ground with state patronage.

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh (HIB) has become increasingly active across the country, reiterating its 2013 issued 13-point charter of demands, which calls for a ban on public sculptures, mixed-gender spaces, and the declaration of Ahmadis as non-Muslims.

The democratic deficit in Bangladesh is deepening due to the absence of the ballot box and the democratic deficit being deeper than ever.

The uprising that toppled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also came at a steep human cost, with over 800 lives lost, including more than 100 children.

Security forces allegedly fired live rounds at unarmed protesters, and internet blackouts followed.

The new Cyber Security Ordinance retains many of the draconian provisions that stifled free expression, and attacks on journalists persist.

The future of “Bangladesh 2.0” depends not only on healing past wounds but also on ensuring inclusive, equitable governance that upholds fundamental rights and democratic norms.

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus’ “reform-first, elections-later” roadmap remains at odds with constitutional expectations.

Economically, the country is teetering, with the World Bank and IMF slashing growth forecasts.

The garment industry, once Bangladesh’s pride, is collapsing under the weight of mismanagement and global headwinds.

Factory closures and unpaid wages have triggered unrest, with women bearing the brunt.

In this volatile mix of political uncertainty, economic fragility, and rising extremism, one thing is clear: Bangladesh stands at a crossroads. (IANS)