Removal of duty on US cotton a fatal blow to farmers: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 28: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Centre of betraying farmers by removing the 11 per cent import duty on cotton, alleging that the move was taken under pressure from the US.

Kejriwal said the decision would render domestic farmers uncompetitive, as US cotton would now be available Rs 15-20 cheaper per kg than Indian cotton. He claimed that India’s textile industry will procure cheaper imports before October, leaving Indian farmers without buyers when their produce reaches the market. “Farmers have invested heavily in cotton by taking loans. This decision of the Modi government will render their hard work meaningless. Last year, cotton farmers already suffered losses due to low prices, and this year the situation will be even worse,” Kejriwal alleged.

Citing figures from Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, the AAP leader said cotton farmers there face the highest distress. “Between January and March 2025 alone, 767 farmers committed suicide. Instead of helping them, the Modi government has stabbed them in the back,” he charged.

Drawing comparisons with other countries, Kejriwal said the European Union imposed a 50 per cent tariff on US cotton, China 125 per cent, and Canada 35 per cent, while the Modi government had “bowed to American pressure and abolished the duty altogether”.

“The entire country wants to know why Modi ji bowed before Trump,” he remarked. Kejriwal urged all political parties and farmers’ organisations to unite against the decision and announced that AAP would hold a Kisan Jan Sabha in Chotila in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on September 7. He demanded the immediate reimposition of the duty on US cotton to protect Indian farmers.

“Already burdened by debt and suicides, farmers cannot withstand this blow. If this decision is not withdrawn, their condition will turn even more disastrous in the coming days,” he warned.

IANS