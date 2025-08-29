Friday, August 29, 2025
NATIONAL

Adani Skills & Education launches work-study diploma programme

By: Agencies

Ahmedabad, Aug 29: Adani Skills & Education (ASE), the skill development arm of the Adani Group, on Friday announced the launch of Karma Shiksha — a work-study diploma programme — under the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Karma Shiksha is designed to empower Class 10 and 12 pass students (all streams) as well as ITI graduates from across India by offering them industry-integrated, job-ready education.

“With Karma Shiksha, we are taking a transformative step to provide them not just with education, but with practical skills that open pathways to opportunity,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

“This initiative embodies our philosophy of Hum Karke Dikhate Hai — turning intent into action, vision into reality — and empowering a new generation to meaningfully contribute to the creation of a Viksit Bharat,” added the industrialist.

The two-year work-study diploma in Ports Management and Logistics Management provides multi-sector exposure through industry-integrated learning. It combines classroom learning with hands-on industry experience across the Adani Group’s core sectors — ports, power, solar manufacturing, green energy, and logistics.

Selection of the students to the programme will be based on national-level merit from across India. It will also provide an attractive stipend to support students and higher education pathways, including lateral entry into degree programmes.

With Karma Shiksha, students will benefit from an earn-while-you-learn model, ensuring financial independence during their education. The diploma is nationally recognised and offers direct pathways into employment as well as higher studies, enabling students to build sustainable, long-term careers.

“Karma Shiksha is more than a diploma — it is a gateway to opportunity. With Skill2Employ as our guiding framework, we are ensuring that every skill leads to employment, and every learner becomes a contributor to India’s growth story.

By integrating academics with workplace learning, we are creating a robust pipeline of industry-ready professionals for a future-ready India,” said Robin Bhowmik, CEO, Adani Skills & Education.

The launch of Karma Shiksha reinforces Adani Skills and Education’s commitment to skill-building, employability, and education excellence. By aligning with NCVET and working closely with industries, ASE is creating a scalable model of skill-based, job-integrated education that will redefine vocational training in India.

IANS

