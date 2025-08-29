Friday, August 29, 2025
Army, ITBP conduct joint exercise ‘Achook Prahar’ in Arunachal

By: Agencies

Itanagar, Aug 29: Infantry troops of the Army’s Spear Corps, in coordination with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), undertook a four-day exercise ‘Achook Prahar’ in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the four-day (August 25 to 28) exercise served as a joint validation of operational preparedness, wherein both forces executed coordinated firepower drills under simulated battlefield conditions.

Mortars, machine guns, rockets and grenades were employed to validate synergised response, accuracy and battlefield effectiveness, he said. This validation underscored the high level of interoperability between the Indian Army and ITBP, ensuring seamless coordination in high-altitude operational environments of Arunachal Pradesh.

Exercise ‘Achook Prahar’ reaffirmed the collective resolve of the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Force’s (CAPFs) to remain combat ready and responsive in safeguarding the nation’s frontiers.

Meanwhile, in a swift and professional response to a potential crisis, the Spearhead Division Unexploded Ordnance disposal team successfully recovered and thereafter, safely demolished 15 unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs at Manigong in Arunachal Pradesh Siang District. Lt Col Rawat said that the operation was undertaken in close coordination with the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The sensitive and hazardous ordnance was discovered in an area frequented by civilians during excavation, posing a serious threat to the safety and well-being of the local community. He said that responding without delay, the specialized disposal team mobilised to the remote site and executed a high-precision demolition operation on-site, effectively neutralizing the threat as per the laid down procedure.

Despite facing inclement weather and challenging terrain conditions, the team carried out the disposal operation with utmost professionalism and strict adherence to safety protocols. The entire activity was conducted ensuring no hardship or collateral damage is caused to the local population or the surrounding environment.

This successful operation not only eliminated a significant danger to civilians but also reinforced the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to public safety, even in the most remote and difficult areas of the country.

The Defence spokesperson said that the Indian Army’s coordination with civil authorities and swift execution of the operation exemplifies the synergy between military and local administration in ensuring the safety and security of the people.

The local community and state authorities have expressed deep appreciation for the Indian Army’s prompt and decisive action in restoring safety to the local community, he stated.

IANS

