Champions League final kicking off earlier to help fans

Monaco, Aug 28: The final of the men’s Champions League is moving forward three hours to a 6 p.m. kickoff in central Europe, UEFA said on Thursday.

Better for families and children to attend and watch on television, use public transport after the game, and for fans to party post-match in host cities, the European soccer body said.

The earlier start will be used at the next final on Saturday, May 30 at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

The final has been played on Saturdays since 2010.

The 9 p.m. kickoff in recent years meant a game that went to extra time and a penalty shootout would finish barely before midnight local time.“The new kickoff time also aligns with a more accessible broadcasting window, helping the final reach an even broader television and digital audience worldwide, with a particular focus on engaging younger viewers,” UEFA said in a statement.

The decision was reached after talks with the Football Supporters Europe group that is UEFA’s official liaison on fan issues.

“An earlier kickoff makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics,” FSE executive director Ronan Evain said. (AP)