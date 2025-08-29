Friday, August 29, 2025
SPORTS

Grimsby Town humiliate Man Utd in League Cup

By: Agencies

Date:

Grimsby, Aug 28: Manchester United sank to a new low under Ruben Amorim by getting eliminated by fourth-tier Grimsby Town after a marathon penalty shootout in the second round of the English League Cup.
Grimsby won 12-11 on spot-kicks at 9,000-capacity Blundell Park on England’s east coast, with Bryan Mbeumo missing the decisive penalty. United needed late goals by Mbeumo and Harry Maguire just to salvage a 2-2 draw in regulation, having trailed 2-0 at halftime on Wednesday.
It will go down as one of the most embarrassing results in United’s history and leaves the team winless in three games so far this campaign, after a woeful 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season.
Grimsby’s jubilant fans stormed onto the field to celebrate with the players after Mbeumo’s spot kick rebounded off the crossbar to seal United’s fate.
“It’s an amazing feeling, one that will live on forever,” said Grimsby’s Charles Vernam, who scored one of the team’s goals.
Grimsby is currently fourth in League Two, and finished the match with a lineup containing several academy graduates and a Faeroe Islands international.United, meanwhile, had 200 million pounds ($270 million) worth of new signings just in its attack in Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko. Cunha also failed in the shootout by having his weak attempt saved and Sesko took United’s 10th penalty – only ahead of goalkeeper Andre Onana.
After Onana and Grimsby goalkeeper Christy Pym converted their penalties, the shootout reverted to the outfield players once again. Bruno Fernandes scored his for United, but Mbeumo couldn’t.“Going into the penalty shootout, the gaffer (manager) said to us, Lads, all the pressure is on them,’ and it was really,” Grimsby midfielder Kieran Green said.
It was a bittersweet moment for Pym, who said: “I’m a Man United fan so I’m half-fuming a little bit.”
Pressure on Amorim
The result piles more pressure on Amorim, who came into the game with 16 wins from his 44 matches in charge of United after being hired in November. He sat in the dugout during the shootout, not even watching the kicks.
A 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the opening round of the Premier League featured an encouraging performance by a new-look United team, but some worrying old habits returned when fading to a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday.
The exit at Grimsby quickly brought back the gloom of last season.
“The way we started the game without any intensity, we were completely lost,” said Amorim, who apologized to United’s fans.
United was only playing in the second round – for the first time since 2014 – after failing to qualify for European competition last season. That year, the team lost 4-0 at third-tier MK Dons in the second round.

Big win for Brighton

In other results Wednesday, Brighton won 6-0 at second-tier Oxford, Everton beat third-tier Mansfield 2-0 and Fulham won 2-0 against second-tier Bristol City. (AP)

