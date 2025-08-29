PM Modi and Kishida review progress in India-Japan ties

Tokyo, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday as both leaders discussed the progress in bilateral partnership across trade, critical technologies and human resource mobility sectors.

“Had a wonderful meeting with the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Fumio Kishida. He has always been a great advocate of closer India–Japan relations. We discussed the progress in our bilateral partnership across trade, critical technologies and human resource mobility. We also discussed the vast potential in emerging areas such as technology and semiconductors,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal also shared details regarding the talks held between two leaders. In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, “PM Narendra Modi met Mr. Fumio Kishida, Former PM of Japan. Both sides discussed the progress in India-Japan ties and the potential of taking forward India-Japan partnership for the mutual progress and prosperity. for the mutual progress and prosperity.”

PM Modi also met former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and spoke about many dimensions of cooperation between two nations. “I had a very good meeting with Mr. Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairperson of the Japan-India Association. We spoke about the many dimensions of India–Japan cooperation and how we can further deepen it. Our discussions covered how to build closer collaboration, including in technology, AI, trade, investment and beyond,” PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum. CEOs and business leaders from various fields participated in the event. In his address, PM Modi spoke about India’s deep economic ties with Japan and also mentioned about areas where cooperation between two nations can deepen in the years to come. In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, “Addressed a business event in Tokyo.

The presence of Prime Minister Ishiba made this even more special, also indicating the priority we accord to bilateral economic linkages. Spoke about India’s deep economic ties with Japan and also listed areas where cooperation can deepen in the years to come: Like we did in automobiles, recreate the same magic in batteries, robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, nuclear energy.”

“Tech–Talent synergy to power this century’s technology revolution. Green energy focus for a better future. Next-gen infrastructure, where Japan’s excellence and India’s scale can do wonders. Skill development and people-to-people ties,” he added.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, his first Summit meeting with his Japanese counterpart PM Ishiba. The two leaders are also scheduled to hold a working dinner meeting. PM Modi and Ishiba will also visit the Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday. This is PM Modi’s eighth visit to Japan.

PM Modi last visited Japan in May 2023. Both leaders had earlier met in June 2025 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada and during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane in Laos, last year. Upon arrival in Tokyo, PM Modi was received by Japan’s Ambassador to India ONO Keiichi, India’s Ambassador to Japan Sibi George and other senior officials.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the Indian community, who greeted him with traditional cultural performances and enthusiastic cheers on his arrival in Tokyo. PM Modi lauded the Indian community in Japan for their commitment to preserving the cultural roots while making meaningful contributions to Japanese society.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “I was deeply impressed by the warmth of the Indian community in Tokyo. The stance of making significant contributions to Japanese society while continuing to preserve our cultural roots is truly worthy of praise.

In the next few hours, I plan to engage in an exchange of opinions with business leaders, with the aim of further invigorating the trade and investment relations between India and Japan.” After concluding his engagements in Japan, PM Modi will visit China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin from August 31-September 1.

IANS