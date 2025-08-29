Friday, August 29, 2025
Shah slams Cong leaders for alleged use of derogatory words against PM

Guwahati, Aug 29: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday condemned Congress leaders for allegedly using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the “Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra” in Bihar.

Addressing a programme organised on the occasion of inauguration of the newly-constructed wing of the Raj Bhavan here, Shah said Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have committed the most condemnable act by using derogatory words against Prime Minister Modi’s mother during their Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra.

The Union home minister was referring to a viral video in which Congress workers were heard shouting abusive slogans against Prime Minister Modi and his late mother, at the rally in Bihar.

“I condemn such conduct in the strongest possible terms. In fact, several Congress leaders have used derogatory words against PM Modi, calling him by several names. Rahul Gandhi has started politics of hatred in the country, but if he has any shame left in him, he should apologise before the Prime Minister and the people of the country,” he said.

The Union home minister further said that the “Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra” in Bihar was “nothing but a yatra to protect the vote bank. We all know that the soul of democracy is election, and if infiltrators enter the electoral rolls and pollute the elections, how can the country remain safe.”

During the programme, the Union home minister also inaugurated a host of projects to bolster Assam’s internal security.

After landing here on Thursday evening, Shah had chaired a core committee meeting of Assam BJP to review the party’s preparations and strategies for the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

“Chaired the Assam BJP’s core committee meeting at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Assam. Each and every karyakarta of the BJP should dedicate themselves to building a prosperous Assam,” Shah posted on social media after the meeting.

The BJP had, ahead of Shah’s visit to the city, announced an 18-member core committee for its Assam unit. State BJP president Dilip Saikia informed that the committee was formed with the consent of national party president J.P Nadda.

Along with the state party president, the committee comprises chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, national secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, state ministers Ashok Singhal, Ranoj Pegu and Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and former state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, among others.

The committee will focus primarily on strategy formulation ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, besides coordination across party levels, and mobilisation of party workers at the grassroots in a bid to strengthen the party’s base.

