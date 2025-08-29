Friday, August 29, 2025
World counts on India: PM Modi makes reforms and stability pitch at Japan Forum

By: Agencies

Tokyo, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cited the country’s political and economic stability and rapid growth, pitching for a partnership with Japan in the area of manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development at a key economic forum meet.

Addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum here, PM Modi said the world is not only watching India but also counting on it, as the country marches towards becoming the third-largest economy soon.

“In India, capital doesn’t just grow, it multiplies. You are all aware of the growth and transformation that have taken place in India over the last 11 years,” PM Modi said while addressing the conclave. “India has political stability, economic stability, transparency in policy, and predictability. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. And, very soon, it is going to become the third largest economy in the world,” the Prime Minister noted.

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning, beginning a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Earlier in the day, PM Modi lauded the Indian community in Japan for their commitment to preserving the cultural roots while making meaningful contributions to Japanese society.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the Indian community, who greeted him with traditional cultural performances and enthusiastic cheers on his arrival in Tokyo for a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. During his August 29-30 visit, PM Modi will hold his first formal bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The two leaders are expected to review the progress of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, focusing on key sectors, including defence and security, trade and investment, digital technology, climate action, and innovation. After concluding his engagements in Japan, PM Modi will depart for China to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

IANS

BSF DG: Only illegals sent back to Bangladesh
PM Modi presents 5-point roadmap to deepen India-Japan bilateral cooperation
