Tuesday, September 2, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India gets first fully indigenous 32-bit chip ‘Vikram’ built by ISRO lab

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Sep 2: In a significant feat for the country to become a global semiconductor hub, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday presented the first made-in-India processor, along with test chips from four approved projects, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor, called ‘Vikram,’ has been developed by ISRO’s Semi-conductor Laboratory (SCL). It is designed to withstand the harsh environmental conditions of space launch vehicles, marking a milestone in India’s efforts to reduce dependency on imported chips.

Vaishnaw highlighted the rapid progress of India’s semiconductor infrastructure at the ‘Semicon India 2025’ event. “Just a few years ago, we met for the first time to make a new beginning driven by our Prime Minister’s farsighted vision, we launched the India Semiconductor Mission.

In a short span of 3.5 years, we have the world looking at India with confidence,” said the minister. “Today, the construction of five semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace. We just presented the first ‘Made-in-India’ chip to PM Modi,” he told the gathering.

India’s semiconductor journey has gained momentum under the Semicon India Programme. The government has already approved 10 projects in critical areas such as high-volume fabrication units (Fabs), 3D heterogeneous packaging, compound semiconductors, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSATs).

In addition, design-focused initiatives have supported more than 280 academic institutions and 72 start-ups with advanced tools, while 23 start-ups have been approved under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme. Over three days, the flagship event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats, paper presentations, and six international roundtables.

A dedicated ‘Workforce Development Pavilion’ will also highlight career opportunities in microelectronics to attract new talent. With top companies like Applied Materials, ASML, IBM, Infineon, Lam Research, Micron, Tata Electronics, SK Hynix, and Tokyo Electron participating, SEMICON India 2025 is expected to drive India’s next wave of semiconductor innovation and strengthen its position in the global value chain.

IANS

Previous article
States to get Rs 10 lakh crore in SGST, Rs 4.1 lakh crore via devolution despite rate rejig
Next article
Vacate Azad Maidan as soon as possible: Mumbai Police notice to Jarange-Patil
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

LoP Gandhi begins his day by abusing PM Modi: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Sep 2: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday condemned the derogatory words used against...
NATIONAL

Semicon India: India a beacon of stability amid global uncertainty, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Sep 2: Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that India is emerging...
NATIONAL

SEBI re-introduces intraday limits for index options trading from

October 1 Mumbai, Sep 2:  The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a framework to...
NATIONAL

Shashi Tharoor backs India-China talks, calls for balanced diplomacy

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2: Senior Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor has welcomed the latest round of diplomatic...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LoP Gandhi begins his day by abusing PM Modi: Kiren Rijiju

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 2: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren...

Semicon India: India a beacon of stability amid global uncertainty, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 2: Union Electronics and IT Minister...

SEBI re-introduces intraday limits for index options trading from

NATIONAL 0
October 1 Mumbai, Sep 2:  The Securities and Exchange...
Load more

Popular news

LoP Gandhi begins his day by abusing PM Modi: Kiren Rijiju

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 2: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren...

Semicon India: India a beacon of stability amid global uncertainty, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 2: Union Electronics and IT Minister...

SEBI re-introduces intraday limits for index options trading from

NATIONAL 0
October 1 Mumbai, Sep 2:  The Securities and Exchange...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge