Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Big B reveals how he felt after discovering at old photo of himself

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Sep 6: During a recent episode of the popular game show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati?” host Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his feelings after discovering an old photo of himself.

He shared that he recently came across an old black-and-white photograph of himself, in which he can be seen standing in front of a building with his arms folded. Big B wore bell-bottom pants, along with a matching shirt.

“I kept on looking at the photograph for quite some time and ended up laughing after seeing my own photograph. Although it was my face, it felt like I was looking at someone else. Hairstyle, clothes, body language, everything was from the days gone by – I felt I was looking weird,” Big B said.

Amitabh revealed that at the time when the picture was clicked, he thought that he was looking extremely smart and stylish. “Pictures make us realize that time not only impacts our faces but also our mindsets, and our dreams,” Big B stated.

Additionally, Amitabh shared that he regrets not being able to spend time with his children, Abhishek and Shweta. While hosting another season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati?” he reminisced about the days when he was busy shooting films, while his better half, Jaya Bachchan, was raising the children.

Talking to one of the contestants, Big B said, “Our environment was very simple. Jaya would take care of the kids, and I would go to work,” said Bachchan. “But there is one thing that I really regret, and that is I couldn’t spend time with my kids when they were little. I used to work from morning to night. When I would leave in the morning for work, they would be sleeping, and when I used to come back home, they would be sleeping. Jaya took care of them completely.”

“Sometimes I wish that I could spend time with Abhishek and Shweta. But then it was decided that I will not work on Sunday, and it will be completely dedicated to my family. We used to make food for the kids and eat with them that day. Even today, we follow the same tradition that on every Sunday, the whole family sits together and has food together,” he added.

IANS

RGU Chancellor declares ₹1 crore corpus fund for the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity

  GUWAHATI, Sept 8: Shri Bimal Bora, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, today inaugurated the “Sudhakantha Museum”...

