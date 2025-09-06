Tuesday, September 9, 2025
spot_img
EnvironmentNews AlertREGIONAL

Conservation leader encourages students, researchers in Barak Valley to chip in wildlife conservation

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, Sept 6: In an effort to encourage students and researchers of Barak Valley to
contribute towards biodiversity conservation in the region, one of the widely acclaimed
conservation leaders and scientist dedicated to protection of biodiversity in the region,
Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar has delivered a lecture at the Department of Ecology and
Environmental Science, Assam University, Silchar on 4th September on “Current
Wildlife Conservation Picture in Global and Local Context”.

Dr. Talukdar underscored the role of government support and public awareness in
effective conservation of biodiversity. He has highlighted the constitutional duties and
rights of citizens of the country in safeguarding the environment, as enshrined in the
Article 21 (Right to Life) and Article 51(a)(g) (Fundamental Duty to Protect the
Environment).
Being Secretary General and Executive Director of Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org), one
of Northeast India’s premier biodiversity conservation organisations, Dr Talukdar
highlighted Aaranyak’s diverse projects and shared insights into ongoing efforts to
assist conservation of species and habitats through multi-stakeholder approaches
supported by scientific research, community participation, education and awareness
campaigns, livelihood support.

He has also mentioned about Aaranyak’s Wildlife Genetics Lab that has taken some pioneering non-invasive research in Assam for past two decades. He has highlighted how the GIS and Remote Sensing Lab of Aaranyak has contributed towards decision making by preparing thematic maps on threatened species distribution including land use and land change map of the region.

On 6 September morning, Dr. Talukdar delivered a talk at the Cachar College, organised
by the Department of Zoology, on “Opportunities for students and researchers in the
field of Wildlife conservation”.

Dr. Talukdar highlighted the research needs to document wildlife of Barak valley and to
assess key challenges the wildlife are facing in Barak Valley to find out possible
solutions.

He mentioned that landscape of Barak Valley is unique with inner line forests along
with Mizoram border and as such students and researchers have unlimited
opportunities to opt for applied research so that their research outputs can help
management authorities to conserve key landscapes in support of wild flora and fauna. He also highlighted Aaranyak’s internship and volunteer programmes for kind interest of students.

Previous article
Saikia confident of India’s Asia Cup chances, reveals Women’s World Cup plans
Next article
Chief of Air Staff hails ‘Operation Sindoor’, urges OTA cadets to embrace jointness
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam: 3 ex-MLAs join Congress; party targets BJP over corruption

Guwahati, Sep 8: In a boost to its preparations for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Congress on...
INTERNATIONAL

US media watch: Expert welcomes PM Modi-Trump exchange

Washington, Sep 8: Gordon Chang, a Senior Fellow at Gatestone Institute, has welcomed the lowering of tensions between...
MEGHALAYA

USTM celebrates the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati, Sept 8: On the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary “Sudha Kontho”...
News Alert

RGU Chancellor declares ₹1 crore corpus fund for the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity

  GUWAHATI, Sept 8: Shri Bimal Bora, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, today inaugurated the “Sudhakantha Museum”...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam: 3 ex-MLAs join Congress; party targets BJP over corruption

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sep 8: In a boost to its preparations...

US media watch: Expert welcomes PM Modi-Trump exchange

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Sep 8: Gordon Chang, a Senior Fellow at...

USTM celebrates the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Sept 8: On the occasion of the Birth...
Load more

Popular news

Assam: 3 ex-MLAs join Congress; party targets BJP over corruption

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sep 8: In a boost to its preparations...

US media watch: Expert welcomes PM Modi-Trump exchange

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Sep 8: Gordon Chang, a Senior Fellow at...

USTM celebrates the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Sept 8: On the occasion of the Birth...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge