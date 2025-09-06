Conservation leader encourages students, researchers in Barak Valley to chip in wildlife conservation

Guwahati, Sept 6: In an effort to encourage students and researchers of Barak Valley to

contribute towards biodiversity conservation in the region, one of the widely acclaimed

conservation leaders and scientist dedicated to protection of biodiversity in the region,

Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar has delivered a lecture at the Department of Ecology and

Environmental Science, Assam University, Silchar on 4th September on “Current

Wildlife Conservation Picture in Global and Local Context”.

Dr. Talukdar underscored the role of government support and public awareness in

effective conservation of biodiversity. He has highlighted the constitutional duties and

rights of citizens of the country in safeguarding the environment, as enshrined in the

Article 21 (Right to Life) and Article 51(a)(g) (Fundamental Duty to Protect the

Environment).

Being Secretary General and Executive Director of Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org), one

of Northeast India’s premier biodiversity conservation organisations, Dr Talukdar

highlighted Aaranyak’s diverse projects and shared insights into ongoing efforts to

assist conservation of species and habitats through multi-stakeholder approaches

supported by scientific research, community participation, education and awareness

campaigns, livelihood support.

He has also mentioned about Aaranyak’s Wildlife Genetics Lab that has taken some pioneering non-invasive research in Assam for past two decades. He has highlighted how the GIS and Remote Sensing Lab of Aaranyak has contributed towards decision making by preparing thematic maps on threatened species distribution including land use and land change map of the region.

On 6 September morning, Dr. Talukdar delivered a talk at the Cachar College, organised

by the Department of Zoology, on “Opportunities for students and researchers in the

field of Wildlife conservation”.

Dr. Talukdar highlighted the research needs to document wildlife of Barak valley and to

assess key challenges the wildlife are facing in Barak Valley to find out possible

solutions.

He mentioned that landscape of Barak Valley is unique with inner line forests along

with Mizoram border and as such students and researchers have unlimited

opportunities to opt for applied research so that their research outputs can help

management authorities to conserve key landscapes in support of wild flora and fauna. He also highlighted Aaranyak’s internship and volunteer programmes for kind interest of students.