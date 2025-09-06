Sunday, September 7, 2025
Students must focus on digital literacy and problem-solving: Arunachal Guv

By: Agencies

Date:

Itanagar, Sep 6: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Saturday urged the students to think creatively, innovate boldly, and embrace skill-based learning, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and problem-solving.

Stressing the importance of holistic development, the Governor urged the youth to stay educated, disciplined, and motivated, while maintaining both physical and mental fitness. Addressing the 47th foundation day celebration of Dera Natung Government College in Itanagar, Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) emphasised that such efforts would contribute meaningfully to the great national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Looking ahead to Viksit Bharat 2047, he highlighted that the youth must align their personal goals with the larger national vision. “When we progress as individuals, we strengthen society. When society progresses, the state prospers, and when the state prospers, the Nation rises,” he said, calling upon all to move forward with vision, determination, and collective effort, so that the seeds of knowledge sown today may blossom into a brighter tomorrow.

The Governor further encouraged the youth to actively participate in the ‘My Gov portal’ by sharing ideas and suggestions. He noted that such participation not only strengthens the nation-building process but also provides a unique opportunity to directly connect with the Prime Minister of India. He commended the Dera Natung Government College for producing leaders, professionals, thinkers, and change-makers who have strengthened the very fabric of the community. Established in 1979, Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, formerly known as Government Degree College, Itanagar, was rechristened to its present name in 2001 after the name of the then Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Dera Natung. Natung died in a helicopter crash in 2001. The percentage of enrolment of girls in the college in the current academic session stands at 51.33 per cent, while it is 48.67 per cent for the boys. Similarly, the enrollment of tribal students in the college stands at 91 per cent. –IANS sc/dan

Fake videos hide broken Masood Azhar after Operation Sindoor, comeback in the works
