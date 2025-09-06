‘Wonderful to see PM Tobgay and his wife pray at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya’: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness on Bhutan’s PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who visited Ayodhya Dham along with his wife on Saturday.

“Wonderful to see PM Tobgay and his wife pray at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. The ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram give strength and inspiration to millions across the globe,” the PM said on X. Bhutan’s Prime Minister, currently on a four-day tour to India, paid a visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Friday and offered prayers to the Ram Lalla.

He was accompanied by his wife, Tashi Doma. Bhutanese PM and his wife’s visit to the Ram temple marks a historic first, as he is the first Prime Minister of any foreign nation to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the premises.

The Ministry of External Affairs shared the photos of their visit to the sacred temple on its social media handle and termed the visit a ‘historic first’. The Bhutan PM and his wife stayed in the complex for about an hour and 40 minutes.

During this, they offered prayers at the temple, Ram Darbar, Hanumangarhi Temple and also visited temples of Kuber Teela, Jatayu and Sapta Mandapam. The duo also witnessed the ongoing construction.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai welcomed the Bhutan PM and his wife at the temple and also arranged a temple tour for them. The duo was visibly impressed with the grandeur and splendour of the Ram Temple, and they also got some photos clicked to make the moment memorable.

They also admired the murals around the lower plinth and the bronze murals on the walls of the rampart. PM Tobgay praised the carvings on the temple. He also bowed down before the Ram Lalla three times and took the prasad after aarti. Notably, the Bhutanese PM met Union Minister Kiren Rijuju on Friday and met business tycoon Gautam Adani and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Saturday. Bhutanese PM Tobgay, accompanied by his spouse, is on an official visit to India from September 3 to 6.

