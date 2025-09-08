Monday, September 8, 2025
Delhi Police arrest accused in theft of Rs 1 cr gold Kalash from Red Fort Jain event

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Sep 8: In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the accused involved in the high-profile theft of a diamond-studded gold ‘kalash (ceremonial vessel)’ worth over Rs 1 crore from a religious event held at the historic Red Fort premises.

Sources within the Delhi Police confirmed the arrest on Monday, adding that further details will be shared once the interrogation concludes. The stolen kalash was a part of the Jain religious festival Das Lakshan Mahaparv, organised at the 15 August Park located just in front of the iconic Red Fort.

The 10-day event, which saw the participation of prominent dignitaries including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, was marred by the theft, raising serious questions about security arrangements at one of the country’s most important and sensitive heritage sites.

According to CCTV footage and police investigation, the accused entered the venue disguised as a Jain monk. Amid the ceremonial proceedings and the welcoming of dignitaries, the thief managed to walk away with a bag containing the 760-gram gold kalash, studded with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, along with other valuables.

The kalash belonged to Sudhir Kumar Jain, a Delhi-based businessman, who told IANS that the artifact had been in his family for generations. “This is from my father’s time. It is around 900 grams in total. You can say it is worth Rs 1 crore in the present day,” he said, expressing hope that the police would recover the item as promised.

Recounting the moment of the theft, Jain said the incident occurred around 9:26 A.M., when dignitaries, including Om Birla, were on stage taking blessings from Jain sants. “Everything is recorded in police logs and CCTV footage,” he added.

Police sources noted that the suspect’s movement was clearly captured on camera, aiding the swift identification and arrest. The accused will be presented in court soon, and officials are confident that the stolen item will be recovered in the coming days.

The arrest comes as a major relief to the organisers and devotees, who were left shocked by the audacious theft during a sacred occasion inside one of India’s most iconic landmarks.

IANS

