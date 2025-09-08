Monday, September 8, 2025
USTM celebrates the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati, Sept 8: On the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary “Sudha Kontho” of Assam and a beacon of universal brotherhood, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) marked the day with a vibrant celebration that echoed the spirit of his timeless legacy.

Themed “Voice of Bhupen Hazarika: Voice of the People; Leading to a Harmonious
Society,” the event was held at USTM’s Central Auditorium in collaboration with the
university’s Cultural Forum. It was a heartfelt homage to the multifaceted
maestro—renowned singer, composer, writer, filmmaker, and politician—whose work
transcended borders and inspired generations.

The program began with a powerful visual presentation capturing Bhupen Hazarika’s
enduring dedication to humanity and his unforgettable melodies. A floral tribute was offered in his honour, setting a reverent tone for the day.

Faculty members and students showcased vibrant dances and melodious group performances that resonated with the maestro’s message of unity and peace.

Keynote speaker Prasanta Rajguru, Editor-in-Chief of Prag News, congratulated USTM for
organizing the event and illuminated the audience with a captivating timeline of five of Dr.
Hazarika’s iconic songs. Each song was contextualized with its historical significance,
highlighting Bhupen Hazarika’s core message: “We all share the same sky, there is no
monopoly.”
Adding to the celebration was a special tribute performance by actor Shri Kamal Singh, who
brought the legend to life with a lookalike act, captivating the audience as he donned the
maestro’s signature cap.
Dr. Abhinandan Das, Principal of PIMC, felicitated the guests and provided insightful
commentary on the comprehensive life and contributions of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.
Eminent writer, musician, botanist, and former All India Radio composer Dr. Aparna
Buzarbaruah was also part of the distinguished panel of dignitaries.
In recognition of talent and enthusiasm, three students were awarded prizes for their
outstanding performances in a cultural event held on September 6th, followed by a group
photograph commemorating their achievement.
The celebration concluded with a warm vote of thanks from Prof. Gayatree Goswamee, Dean and Professor of the Qomrul Hoque School of Education, who eloquently summarized the event’s highlights and the enduring legacy of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.
The event was a moving tribute to the man who taught the world the heartbeat of humanity, leaving attendees inspired and enriched.

