19 killed in Nepal clashes over social media ban; Home Minister resigns

KATHMANDU, Sep 8: Violent protests broke out across Nepal on Monday following the government’s controversial decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, and YouTube.

The unrest, led predominantly by youth protesters and students under the banner of Gen Z, left at least 19 people dead and more than 300 injured. The escalating violence prompted the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and the deployment of the Nepali Army in the capital.

The government claimed the ban was enforced after the platforms failed to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline. While officials insisted the move was meant to regulate digital platforms, critics accused the government of attempting to suppress free speech and dissent.

Thousands of young demonstrators, including school students, staged a large protest outside the Parliament complex in New Baneshwor, Kathmandu, chanting anti-government slogans and demanding the immediate lifting of the ban. Tensions spiked when some protesters breached the Parliament gates, prompting police to respond with water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition.

According to Nepal Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire, 17 protesters were killed in different parts of Kathmandu, and two others died in police firing in Sunsari district, eastern Nepal. The protests soon spread to other cities including Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari, and Damak.

Hospitals across the country have struggled to cope with the surge in casualties. As per The Kathmandu Post, deaths were reported from multiple hospitals: eight at the National Trauma Centre, three each at Everest and Civil Hospitals, two at Kathmandu Medical College, and one at Tribhuvan Teaching Hospital. The Ministry of Health confirmed at least 347 injured protesters were receiving treatment across several major hospitals, many of which have reached or exceeded capacity.

Following the unrest, the local administration imposed curfews in Kathmandu and other districts including Lalitpur, Pokhara, Butwal, and Itahari. Authorities declared restricted zones around key government institutions such as the Parliament, Rastrapati Bhawan (President’s Office), the Vice-President’s residence, and the Prime Minister’s Office, banning public gatherings and movement.

Amid mounting public anger and political pressure, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak of the Nepali Congress party submitted his resignation to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli during an emergency cabinet meeting. Lekhak reportedly resigned on moral grounds in response to the government’s handling of the crisis.

The protests have drawn widespread support from various sectors. Dozens of journalists held a demonstration at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu on Sunday, condemning the government’s social media blackout as an attack on press freedom. The Computer Association of Nepal (CAN) also issued a statement warning that banning major platforms could severely disrupt education, business, and daily communication for millions of citizens. CAN President Sunaina Ghimire said the abrupt shutdown risks pushing Nepal backward in terms of digital development and urged the government to engage with stakeholders to find practical solutions.

Adding to the social unrest, a viral online campaign called “Nepo Kid” has gained traction among young protesters. The campaign accuses the children of politicians and elites of enjoying undue privileges funded by corruption. These online discussions further fueled anger against the establishment and played a role in mobilizing youth participation in the protests.

In response to the growing dissent, Prime Minister Oli defended his government’s actions, stating that it was not against social media but against companies operating in Nepal without following the law. He accused critics of being “puppets” who oppose the government blindly and asserted that his administration would not tolerate actions that “undermine the nation.”

Despite the Prime Minister’s remarks, public opinion appears increasingly skeptical. The government’s abrupt decision, without adequate public consultation or stakeholder engagement, is widely seen as authoritarian. Civil society groups, digital rights advocates, and the youth population continue to push back, arguing that such bans reflect a broader attempt to suppress freedom of expression under the guise of regulation.

The events mark one of the most significant episodes of civil unrest in recent Nepali history. With social tensions high, the government’s next steps—whether toward dialogue or further enforcement—will be critical in determining whether the situation escalates or stabilizes in the coming days. (PTI)