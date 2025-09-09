Baloch rights group alleges 3 extrajudicial killings

QUETTA, Sep 8: At least three Baloch civilians have been killed by death squads backed by the Pakistan army, targeting students, activists, and political opponents throughout Balochistan.

The Baloch National Movement’s Human Rights Department, Paank, condemned the extrajudicial killings, stating that they appear to be part of a broader campaign of enforced disappearances, arbitrary killings, and systematic repression that may amount to crimes against humanity.

Paank urged the Pakistani authorities to conduct independent, impartial investigations into these killings, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure the protection of vulnerable communities. The rights body called on the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organizations, to urgently intervene, monitor the situation, and press for an end to the “systematic genocide and human rights violations” in Balochistan.

The Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) also criticised the incident, stating that incidents of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, attacks on political activists, and targeted assassinations in Balochistan are clear indicators of the ongoing genocide of the Baloch people. Baloch people are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan. (IANS)