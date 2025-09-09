BJP emerging a strong contender in Bodoland: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sep 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Tuesday the BJP has emerged as a serious contender in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections and could spring a surprise in the region that has traditionally been dominated by local parties.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma noted that the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) have so far remained the two strongest players in Bodoland politics.

“In my assessment, UPPL and BPF were the dominant parties for the BTC polls, and they continue to be stronger compared to the BJP. But given the fact that the BJP has been preparing for the upcoming polls in Bodoland, it would not be surprising if we emerge as a winner,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that beyond electoral competition, the primary purpose of the BTC elections is to uphold and safeguard peace in the Bodoland region. “The BTC polls are not just about power-sharing but also about protecting the peace that has been achieved after years of unrest,” Sarma remarked.

Bodoland, which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), has a complex political landscape shaped by decades of movements for autonomy, armed insurgencies, and peace accords.

The BTC, an autonomous body under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, governs areas spread across four districts — Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri. The BPF, led by Hagrama Mohilary, held sway over the BTC for nearly 17 years until the 2020 elections, when the UPPL, supported by the BJP, formed the council after a tough contest.

The BJP itself has been gradually expanding its organisational base in the BTR, riding on its alliance with the UPPL and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). In earlier statements, Sarma had underlined the importance of political stability in the region, insisting that “permanent peace” in Bodoland is crucial for the overall development of Assam.

He has also projected the BJP as a party capable of balancing local aspirations with the state’s broader development goals. As preparations for the BTC polls gather pace, the Chief Minister’s latest comments signal the BJP’s intent to test its electoral strength independently in one of Assam’s most politically sensitive regions.

