Concern from a Daily Commuter

Editor,

As a daily commuter in Shillong, I am often in awe of the way the State Government and the Traffic Branch of the Meghalaya Police function. The traffic jam scenario, especially during morning hours, is already chaotic. But what puzzles me most is how rules and regulations are strictly applied only on certain “important” days.

Take Monday for example. I cross the Barik Point junction every day to drop my daughter off to school. On normal days, the situation during school hours is sheer chaos. Vehicles coming from PB area try to head towards Civil Point, while those from the other side attempt to get to IGP–Police Bazaar Road. With no proper intersection point, drivers are left to criss-cross in confusion, causing bottlenecks and frustration.

However, today the situation was entirely different. There was a clear diversion right from Barik Point up to Civil Point; traffic personnel were deployed along the stretch, and they gave proper directions to drivers. The result? Smooth traffic flow and a calm commute. And the reason? The ongoing Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

As daily commuters, many of us have stopped complaining and learned to accept the reality of traffic jams. Yet, what is disheartening is that order and efficiency appear only when “important” events are happening. If traffic can be managed well on such days, why can’t the same effort be made every day?

I write this not to criticise but as a concerned parent who deals with this problem daily. There is a saying: “To every problem, there is a solution.” If solutions exist and have been proven to work, then why not implement them regularly for the benefit of the public?

This is a humble request to the authorities—please don’t wait for special occasions to ensure smooth traffic. For us commuters, every day matters.

Yours etc.,

Name withheld on request

Via email

No Place for Mobile Phones in MPSC & DSC Examinations

Editor,

Recently, some candidates have raised concerns about alleged malpractice during examinations. If this is true, it is a very serious issue. Nothing is more demoralising for a sincere candidate than to see others get away with unfair means. It destroys faith in the system.

Everyone knows that mobile phones can easily be misused for cheating. If such devices are still allowed in some centres then it is hard to understand. A strict ban on cell phones and other electronic gadgets should be enforced without exception. Candidates feel there is a difference in the vigilance between Shillong and centres like Jowai and Nongstoin. They feel monitoring in these centres is not as strict, and that gives scope for malpractice. What is needed is strict invigilation in every exam room, no matter where the exam is held.

Yours etc.,

An MPSC aspirant,

Via email

Meghalaya Needs Mental Health Education

Editor,

In Meghalaya, discussions on development often revolve around infrastructure, employment, and politics. Yet one of the most pressing issues remains largely ignored: the lack of awareness about mental health and human psychology. This silence is especially pronounced within the Khasi community, where understanding of mental well-being is minimal, and misconceptions continue to thrive. If society is to progress meaningfully, mental health must be given the same importance as physical health and introduced to individuals from a young age.

Yes from an early age, students must be introduced to the concepts of emotional intelligence, mental health, and human behavior. By teaching children topics such as trauma, depression, anxiety, panic attacks and so on, they will grow into adults who can understand and empathize with others instead of jumping to baseless and indefinite conclusions. Education is not only about preparing students for jobs but it is also about shaping them into responsible and empathetic citizens. Without psychological awareness, society risks breeding intolerance, stigma, and cycles of misunderstanding.

The Khasi community, in particular, has suffered from a lack of awareness regarding mental health. Many individuals are unable to identify the signs of emotional distress either in themselves or others. Instead, suffering is often dismissed as weakness, laziness, or spiritual imbalance or as they usually phrase it in Khasi “U briew/ Ka briew ba biej; Ki briew bym biang khlieh.” Such attitudes deepen isolation, prevent people from seeking help, and contribute to a society that struggles to move forward. The lack of knowledge about trauma and psychological well-being has already had consequences such as rising levels of substance abuse, domestic issues, social stagnation and even worse, self-harm and un-aliving oneself.

To address this gap, the Government of Meghalaya must take urgent responsibility and encourage regular public campaigns, road shows and awareness programs in villages, towns, and cities to help bridge the knowledge gap. Workshops, seminars, and school initiatives should be organized to normalize conversations around mental health and to train individuals to recognize the importance of psychological well-being. Schools should integrate psychology into their syllabus, ensuring that the next generation grows up with an understanding of mental well-being. Local institutions, NGOs, and healthcare professionals must also collaborate to normalize conversations around mental health, breaking the stigma that has silenced so many.

Ultimately, the progress of a society cannot be measured only by economic growth or infrastructure but also by how its people treat one another. A society that does not understand mental health and human psychology will always falter in compassion and unity. For the Khasi community, and for Meghalaya at large, the way forward is to equip people with the knowledge of psychology and mental health. By doing so, not only will we raise stronger individuals, but we will also create a society rooted in empathy, understanding, and sustainable development.

Yours etc.,

Mebaphylla Rymshon,

Via email

Bilingual approach to education

Editor,

I read the article, “A Context-Specific Education for Northeast India” (ST Sep 6, 2025) written by Dr Samir Talati, with great interest. It speaks to the heart of what education should mean for us in the Northeast. The issues raised are close to the lives of parents, teachers, and children in our region, and they deserve both appreciation and reflection.

I deeply value the call for education that respects our languages, traditions, and ways of life. When a child hears and learns in its own tongue, he/she feels seen and valued. That sense of belonging builds self-confidence and makes learning joyful. However, I feel that along with cultural grounding, we must also ensure academic strength. Our children, while rooted in their identity, must also be ready to meet the wider world where higher education and opportunities are often shaped by English. A gentle bilingual approach may be the bridge we need.

I strongly agree with the concern for teachers. Many young men and women work as contractual teachers with the same dedication as regular staff, yet without fair pay or proper training. This is disheartening , for the future of our children rests on the shoulders of those very teachers.

The article also rightly points to gaps in higher education. Universities should be places that inspire and nurture minds, not institutions where overcrowding and poor governance stifle learning. More colleges alone will not solve the problem – what we need is quality teaching and genuine academic culture.

I also share the concern about high dropout rates, especially among girls. Free guidebooks and schemes like CM IMPACT are welcome steps, but real change lies in steady reforms—strong schools, fair wages, trained teachers, and caring monitoring. Technology can play a role, but only after basic facilities and human support are in place.

Education in the Northeast is indeed at a turning point. If we can blend cultural pride with academic strength, fairness with accountability, and empathy with reform, we will truly give our children both roots and wings.

Yours etc.

Jairaj Chhetry,

Tura