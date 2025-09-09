Tuesday, September 9, 2025
NATIONAL

Indian Ambassador holds ‘productive discussion’ with senior US official

By: Agencies

Washington, Sep 9:  Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra on Monday met with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. Ambassador Kwatra posted a picture of the meeting on X on Tuesday, and said he had a “productive discussion” with Allison Hooker.

“Echoed the sentiments of our leaders. Both sides remain engaged through our ongoing bilateral and Quad initiatives, under the forward-looking India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” he added.

The meeting follows a recent exchange of warm remarks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a brief choppy period. At a White House Press conference on Friday, President Trump said, “I’ll always be friends” with Prime Minister Modi and called him a “great Prime Minister.”

“India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about,” President Trump added. Hours after this comment, PM Modi reciprocated on Saturday by saying that he appreciates and fully reciprocates President Trump’s sentiments.

In recent weeks, India’s envoy to the United States has met a series of Congressional leaders from both parties to underscore the significance of India-US relations and discuss the way forward.

On September 3, Kwatra held discussions with Rep. Gregory Meeks, the Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. In a post on X, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats quoted Rep.

Meeks as underscoring the “Congress’ support for the U.S.-India partnership, which has deepened over the past 25 years, including through the Quad.” In response, Ambassador Kwatra also posted on X, saying that he briefed Rep.

Meeks on “recent developments in the bilateral relationship” and discussed “trade, energy, Indo-Pacific, and broader issues of mutual interest.” These engagements come as India navigates President Trump’s punitive trade measures.

On August 27, President Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports to the US, doubling an initial 25 per cent levy as a consequence of India’s continued buying of discounted Russian oil amid the Ukraine conflict.

