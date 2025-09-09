Tuesday, September 9, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

PCB Chief Naqvi rallies behind Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Islamabad, Sep 8: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has thrown his weight behind the national team ahead of the Asia Cup, urging critics to hold back until the tournament concludes.
Pakistan enter the continental event on a confident note after clinching the Tri-series title against Afghanistan and the UAE, sealing the trophy with a thumping 75-run win over Afghanistan in the final.
Since Mike Hesson’s appointment as white-ball head coach in May, the side has won 10 of its 14 T20Is, showcasing a blend of youth and experience.
“Congratulations to Team Pakistan on winning the Tri-Series! This is a new but talented team playing fearless and aggressive cricket.
Under Head Coach Mike Hesson and his staff, we’ve won 10 out of 14 T20 matches already,” Naqvi wrote on X. “Let’s believe in our boys, coaches, and selectors. Full support to the Greens for the Asia Cup. Criticism and analysis can wait until after the tournament. Right now, they deserve our trust, support, and backing,” he added.
In the Tri-series decider, Pakistan set a target of 142 before their bowlers dismantled Afghanistan’s line-up for 66. Mohammad Nawaz was the star of the show, claiming a hat-trick across the sixth and seventh overs to leave Afghanistan reeling at 29/4. Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem chipped in with two wickets apiece as Pakistan wrapped up a dominant performance. (Agencies)

Previous article
Asia Cup T20: All eyes on India as continental battle begins
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Asia Cup T20: All eyes on India as continental battle begins

Dubai, Sep 8: Overwhelming favourites will be an understatement to define the Suryakumar Yadav-led India given the gulf...
SPORTS

UAE coach Rajput eyes upset against India in Asia Cup

Dubai, Sep 8: UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput is relishing the prospect of facing his former pupil, India’s...
SPORTS

Winless Hong Kong face Afghanistan in opener

Abu Dhabi, Sep 8: The Asia Cup T20 tournament gets underway on Tuesday with Afghanistan taking on Hong...
SPORTS

Gavaskar, Shastri back Suryakumar-led India to shine

New Delhi, Sep 8: Legendary Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have backed the Suryakumar Yadav-led side...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Asia Cup T20: All eyes on India as continental battle begins

SPORTS 0
Dubai, Sep 8: Overwhelming favourites will be an understatement...

UAE coach Rajput eyes upset against India in Asia Cup

SPORTS 0
Dubai, Sep 8: UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput is...

Winless Hong Kong face Afghanistan in opener

SPORTS 0
Abu Dhabi, Sep 8: The Asia Cup T20 tournament...
Load more

Popular news

Asia Cup T20: All eyes on India as continental battle begins

SPORTS 0
Dubai, Sep 8: Overwhelming favourites will be an understatement...

UAE coach Rajput eyes upset against India in Asia Cup

SPORTS 0
Dubai, Sep 8: UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput is...

Winless Hong Kong face Afghanistan in opener

SPORTS 0
Abu Dhabi, Sep 8: The Asia Cup T20 tournament...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge