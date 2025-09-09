PCB Chief Naqvi rallies behind Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup

Islamabad, Sep 8: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has thrown his weight behind the national team ahead of the Asia Cup, urging critics to hold back until the tournament concludes.

Pakistan enter the continental event on a confident note after clinching the Tri-series title against Afghanistan and the UAE, sealing the trophy with a thumping 75-run win over Afghanistan in the final.

Since Mike Hesson’s appointment as white-ball head coach in May, the side has won 10 of its 14 T20Is, showcasing a blend of youth and experience.

“Congratulations to Team Pakistan on winning the Tri-Series! This is a new but talented team playing fearless and aggressive cricket.

Under Head Coach Mike Hesson and his staff, we’ve won 10 out of 14 T20 matches already,” Naqvi wrote on X. “Let’s believe in our boys, coaches, and selectors. Full support to the Greens for the Asia Cup. Criticism and analysis can wait until after the tournament. Right now, they deserve our trust, support, and backing,” he added.

In the Tri-series decider, Pakistan set a target of 142 before their bowlers dismantled Afghanistan’s line-up for 66. Mohammad Nawaz was the star of the show, claiming a hat-trick across the sixth and seventh overs to leave Afghanistan reeling at 29/4. Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem chipped in with two wickets apiece as Pakistan wrapped up a dominant performance. (Agencies)