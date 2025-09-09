Speeding shaped by social pressure, poor road design, weak systems

Speeding is not just about ignoring rules but is also shaped by social pressure, poor road design and weak enforcement systems, a research study based on evidence from nine countries by the George Institute of Global Health has found.

Global evidence shows that every 10 km/h reduction in average vehicle speed reduces the risk of a fatal crash by up to 40 per cent, making speed management one of the most powerful tools for saving lives.

The research, published in BMJ Injury Prevention, a peer-reviewed journal, is the first global qualitative evidence synthesis on why people speed.

With rapid growth in car and motorcycle ownership, combined with limited public transportation, speeding and its deadly consequences are worsening.

These insights are highly relevant for India, which continues to record the highest number of road crash deaths worldwide.

In 2023 alone, there were over 480,000 crashes and 172,000 deaths- roughly 55 crashes and 20 deaths every hour.

Aligning with the UN’s Second Decade of Action for Road Safety (2021-2030), the study notes the urgent need for smarter, stronger speed management strategies to halve deaths and injuries by 2030.

“Speeding is not just an individual choice – it is shaped by culture, road design and the credibility of enforcement.

If we want to save lives, we need to create systems where safe driving is the easier choice, not the harder one,” said Pratishtha Singh from The George Institute for Global Health, India.

Researchers found that simply informing people that speeding is dangerous is not sufficient.

Effective interventions must address peer pressure, challenge dangerous cultural norms linking speeding to masculinity and design roads that naturally slow down traffic.

The study also noted that these findings reflect perceptions from diverse global contexts and may not apply equally everywhere.

Importantly, there are still major gaps in high-quality research and evidence from low and middle-income countries, including India.

Addressing Indian drivers, Jagnoor Jagnoor, Co-director of the WHO Injury Collaborating Centre, The George Institute for Global Health, said, “Reducing average speeds by just 10 km/h can cut the risk of a fatal crash by up to 40 pc.

Speeding is not a marker of a nation’s development – the true measure is how much we value human life. Staying within limits isn’t about being slow; it is about making sure everyone gets home safely.”

The researchers have recommended stronger, more transparent enforcement, including automated systems like cameras and speed radars; road design that naturally slows traffic, including narrower lanes, speed bumps and roundabouts; policies to reduce average speeds by at least 10 km/h, which can cut fatal crash risk by up to 40 per cent.

Stricter licensing systems for young drivers and targeted policies like in-vehicle speed limiters; reduction and public health campaigns to challenge myths such as “speeding saves time” and address gender norms around risky driving; and greater investments in reliable and affordable public transport to reduce dependence on private vehicles are among other recommendations.

Researchers of the George Institute for Global Health have synthesised evidence from nine countries. (PTI)