National nuggets

Three soldiers killed in Siachen avalanche

SRINAGAR, Sep 9: Three soldiers were killed when an avalanche hit the Siachen Glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday. “Their bodies have been recovered and inquest proceedings will follow,” an official said.Known as the world’s highest and most challenging battlefield, the Siachen Glacier is located in the eastern Karakoram range of the Himalayas, just northeast of the point NJ9842 where the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan ends in northeastern Kashmir.The entire Siachen Glacier, with all major passes, has been under the control of India as part of Ladakh since 1984.Pakistan Army controls the region west of Saltoro Ridge, lying west of the glacier, with Pakistani posts located 1 km below more than 100 Indian posts on the ridge. (IANS)

Man on run for 8 years in Vyapam case nabbed

NEW DELHI, Sep 9: The CBI has arrested a man on the run for eight years from Haridwar, in connection with the infamous Vyapam scam case in MP.Shelendra Kumar was booked on September 15, 2013, for allegedly impersonating a candidate in the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT)-2013.The Vyapam scam refers to large-scale irregularities in admission to medical colleges and government recruitment under earlier governments in MP.Kumar, who the Madhya Pradesh Police had arrested earlier, failed to appear when the CBI filed a charge sheet in the case in June 2017.He had been on the run since then and was “formally declared an absconder in July 2018”, the CBI said. (PTI)

Tribal girl ‘gang-raped’ in Jharkhand

SERAIKELA, Sep 9: A tribal girl was allegedly raped by two men in a forest in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-district.The two accused, both in their mid-20s, were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape in the forest.The teenage girl, along with her friend, went to a ration shop, and the accused forcibly took her to a nearby forest on a motorcycle. They allegedly raped the minor there.The girl’s friend, who managed to escape from the clutches of the accused, told the villagers about the incident, and locals launched a search operation along with the police. The girl, belonging to the Sabar tribe, was found in an unconscious state in the forest. The minor was taken to a private clinic, where doctors referred to a hospital in Jamshedpur. She was undergoing treatment there.The minor and the accused underwent medical tests (PTI)