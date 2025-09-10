Wednesday, September 10, 2025
PM Modi speaks with Qatar Amir, expresses deep concern over Doha attacks

New Delhi, Sep 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressing his deep concern over the recent attacks in Doha.

“Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

The conversation took place after the Israeli strikes in Doha on Tuesday. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM appreciated the role being played by Qatar in promoting regional peace and stability, including its mediation efforts in Gaza to achieve ceasefire and release of all hostages.

“Sheikh Tamim thanked Prime Minister Modi for the expression of solidarity with the people and the State of Qatar. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the sustained progress in the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and reiterated their commitment to advance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. They agreed to remain in close touch,” read a statement issued by the PMO.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that India was “deeply concerned” by the development and its impact on the security situation in the region. “We strongly urge restraint and diplomacy, so that peace and security in the region is not endangered,” the MEA stated after the Israeli strikes in Doha.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani had paid a State Visit to India in February, earlier this year at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, officials and business leaders. This was the second State Visit of Amir of Qatar to India. During their meeting, both leaders recalled the historic trade linkages, deep-rooted people-to-people ties and robust bilateral relations between both countries.

They had expressed the desire for further expanding and deepening of the multifaceted relationship between both countries. In this context, they had expressed happiness at the signing of the ‘Agreement on the Establishment of Bilateral Strategic Partnership’ between the two sides.

IANS

