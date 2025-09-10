Wednesday, September 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

By: Agencies

Date:

Afghan quake destroyed 5,230 homes; UN can’t reach 362 villages

UNITED NATIONS, SEP 9: The United Nations has assessed the impact of Afghanistan’s recent earthquake, which killed at least 2,200 people and affected up to 500,000 people, with over half of them children and some Afghans forcibly returned from neighboring countries. The earthquake struck on August 31, killing at least 2,200 people, and the UN estimates the quake has affected up to 500,000 people, more than half of them children. The UN team has faced difficulties in reaching the remote villages, as damaged roads in the country’s rugged and mountainous east have made it difficult to assess the impact. The region is facing overwhelming needs, including clean water, food, tents, latrines, and warm clothing. The UN will issue an emergency appeal for funding to help quake survivors, and Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban authorities have taken the lead in search and rescue operations. The UN is ensuring that women are part of health teams and aid distribution operations, as their activities are drastically curtailed by the Taliban. (AP)

Khalistani acts in Canada spark free speech debate

OTTAWA, Sep 9: A report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ has highlighted the need for Canada to reconsider the boundary between free speech and public safety. The report cites a wave of Khalistan-linked displays in Ontario, where a trucker carrying a poster of “Human Bomb Dilawar Singh” depicts him as a martyr rather than a terrorist, highlighting the glorified nature of terrorism in the country. New Delhi has expressed concerns over pro-Khalistan activities in Canada, particularly when they involve direct threats to Indian diplomats. The report argues that the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations obligates host countries to protect foreign envoys from attacks on their person, freedom, or dignity. The report emphasizes that persistent public glorification of suicide bombers normalises political violence as a legitimate tool and contravenes Canada’s obligations under international law. (IANS)

At least 60 killed in rebel attack in eastern Congo

GOMA, Sep 9: At least 60 people were killed in an attack by rebels in eastern Congo affiliated with the Islamic State group, the Allied Democratic Force (ADF), in Ntoyo, North Kivu, after residents gathered at a burial. The attack was carried out by the ADF, which operates in the border region between Congo and Uganda. The region is plagued by complex conflicts, including an increase in attacks by the ADF, which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in 2019. Despite joint operations by both Congo and Uganda to target the rebel group, the ADF continues to attack civilians. The attacks worsen the situation in the eastern region, where several other conflicts are unfolding, including a major conflict between Rwanda-backed M23 rebel groups and the central government. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the ADF had “taken advantage of the security vacuum.” (AP)

ANARCHY IN NEPAL, PM OLI RESIGNS
