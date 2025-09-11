Can India become the World’s Smart City Hub? Here’s what it will take

By Avishka Jain

What is the first thought that comes to mind when we hear the term “smart city”? Maybe gleaming skyscrapers covered in solar panels, cars that drive themselves, or drones delivering your groceries? It probably sounds like science fiction, but not anymore! But what does a “Smart City “actually promise: a city where we solve real problems like traffic jams, pollution, water shortages, and waste, with a fusion of technology, policy, and citizen involvement. Today, however, a smart city means much more than futuristic tech, it’s about creating sustainable, inclusive, and resilient urban spaces where innovation meets everyday life.

As India rapidly urbanizes with nearly 590 million people expected to live in cities by 2030, the dream of transforming India into a “Smart City hub” cannot be just a dream anymore. It is now an urgently necessary dream and a dire requirement for ensuring sustainable growth, efficient resource management, and an improved quality of life for millions.

However, turning India’s towns into smart, sustainable hubs is easier said than done. Multiple challenges are to be faced and tackled but with the right solutions, India can become the next hub of future ready cities. India’s cities were originally designed for fewer people and for far smaller economic activities than they host today. But today, urban pressure and environmental concerns are the root causes of hindrance. Be it traffic snarls, overcrowded public transports and poor infrastructure in Mumbai to the rising pollution levels in Delhi, there is great economical stress.

In 2015, when the Government of India launched the “Smart Cities Mission” (SCM), the vision was bold: transform 100 Indian cities into hubs of knowledge, innovation, and replication, similar to Singapore in East Asia or Barcelona in Europe. But turning this vision into reality came with steep hurdles. The biggest roadblock was the infrastructural backlog. Many Indian cities still run on outdated systems. Bengaluru, for instance, has been branded the “Most Congested City” because of its poor road and pathway networks, while nearly 40% of Mumbai’s population lives in slums, a direct result of decades of poor urban planning. Another pressing challenge is the digital divide. Although smartphones are widely used, as of early 2024, 45% of Indians still lack internet access, according to a joint IAMAI-Kantar study. This leaves millions of urban poor cut off from the very digital tools that smart city services depend upon.

And the challenges do not stop there. Indian cities also grapple with funding constraints. Building smart public transport systems or modern waste management facilities requires billions of dollars, far beyond what most municipalities can afford. Add to this the lack of a skilled workforce. For smart cities to truly thrive, India needs urban planners, data scientists, and IoT architects. At present, however, the majority of our skilled talent is driving the IT industry rather than reimagining the future of our cities.

Another roadblock lies in the way our cities are managed. In India, the metro rail is overseen by one agency, traffic control by another, and sewage systems by yet another. This fragmented governance makes coordination extremely difficult and slows down progress. On top of this, citizen engagement remains a challenge. Unless people see tangible benefits, they are reluctant to adopt digital apps or take part in community-driven projects. Combating citizen apathy and mistrust is therefore just as important as fixing infrastructure or funding gaps.

But hey! Here’s the upside, none of these roadblocks are permanent. By weaving together technology, good governance, and community voices, India can overcome them. Indian cities must upgrade what exists before building new. Instead of creating new “planned city projects”, Indian cities must develop and restore their existing systems. For example, in Indore streetlights are replaced with solar powered smart LEDs which saves up to 60% on electricity bills.

India cannot copy expensive technologies from cities like Singapore completely and hence needs in-house innovations. For example, using low cost IoT sensors for air and water monitoring along with encouraging startups and Indian companies rather than importing costly foreign tech. Cities must make use of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and rope in private companies through revenue-sharing models. For instance, letting telecom operators install 5G smart poles while residents gain access to public Wi-Fi zones.

Like Bhopal and Pune, smart cities require a one stop control room. A command centre where transport, electricity, and safety data all stream into one screen. Thus, Integration of Urban Governance should be encouraged. A smart city loses its purpose if it is not sustainable and hence rainwater harvesting sensors, green roofs and smart solid waste recycling needs to be embedded by design.

A thriving smart city is built not just by policies and plans, but by ensuring citizens sit at the heart of every decision. Apps like “FixMyStreet” in London empowers residents to photograph any potholes or faulty lights and get them fixed. Similarly Indian apps like “I Change My City” should be promoted. When citizens report and cities respond, that is real progress.

Fun fuels action and hence citizens are more likely to participate in solutions if there were a “Green Points” reward system with various benefits, for example, The Green Exchange Program in Curitiba system encourages recycling while providing benefits to the community and supporting local farmers. This program allows citizens to exchange collected recyclable materials (like paper, plastic, and aluminium) for fresh food items such as vegetables and fruits.

Smart cities must not become an elite project. With tech assistance and SMS services, domestic workers and informal vendors can be part of the digital transformation too.

When it comes to smart city innovations, India doesn’t necessarily have to invent something new, it can adopt globally successful ideas. For example, Barcelona (Spain) is known for its “smart parking sensors” which guides drivers to available spots, reducing traffic congestion. Singapore uses “digital twin” which is a virtual 3D replica of the physical environment, streets, buildings, transport systems and even underground tunnels. What makes it special? It is “Live”, meaning real-time data (from sensors, IoT devices, and satellites) flows into it, so planners can simulate, test, and predict outcomes.

Can you guess where we can see some glimpses of Smart Cities in India today? Indore has been consistently ranked as India’s cleanest city for 8 years because of strict waste collection, citizen participation and GPS monitored garbage trucks whereas Pune allows its citizens to directly vote online for the Urban projects that deserve the allocated city funds. Bangalore’s “Namma Metro” transit system with operational length of about 96.10 km offers hassle free transportation across 83 stations and developing.

On India’s 79th Independence Day (15th August 2025), Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the youth of India to bring forward innovative ideas and contribute to nation-building. “Don’t let your ideas die, I am with you” he said and so the time is right to innovate in this space. Whether through student projects, homegrown startups or public service, even something as simple as a college robotics club building a low-cost waste segregation mechanism adds a vital piece to India’s Smart City Journey.

Smart cities are not science fiction. They’re already here in pieces and prototypes. But the smartest move India can make is not just to chase digital dreams but to build cities that work for everyone. Because in a country of 1.4 billion, Smart cities cannot be merely built on sensors and screens, but on trust, access, and inclusivity.

(The writer is a first-year student at Plaksha University, is driven by curiosity, creativity, and an outgoing spirit).