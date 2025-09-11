CBI apprehends regional provident fund commissioner over accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Sep 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Delhi (West), EPFO, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 1,50,000/- from the complainant, the investigation agency said on Thursday.

The senior govt official arrested for graft is named Jagdish Tambe, presently posted as Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Delhi (West), EPFO. According to the CBI, the case was registered on September 9, 2025.

“It was alleged that the accused, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, demanded illegal gratification of Rs. 3,00,000/- from the complainant for favourably settling RDA proceedings against the complainant,” the CBI said in its press statement.

“After negotiation, the accused Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I agreed to accept the bribe amount of Rs. 1,50,000 from the complainant,” it added. To catch the accused, the CBI laid a trap on September 10 and caught the accused Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.1,50,000/- from the complainant. The aforesaid accused person has been apprehended.

It also said that the investigation is continuing. The strict action by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against corrupt public servants, underscores its firm commitment to curbing corruption.

“Citizens who come across instances of corruption or are subjected to demands for bribes by public officials are encouraged to report such matters. They may visit the Office of CBI, ACB, Delhi, 1st Floor, CBI Building, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, or call on 011-24367887 and mobile No. 9650394847 to lodge their complaints or share any relevant information,” it further said, urging citizens to report the incidences of such corruption.

Notably, the CBI in the past few months have tightened its grip to curb the menace of corruption in public offices, which directly impacts the common public.

IANS