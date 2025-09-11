Thursday, September 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

CBI apprehends regional provident fund commissioner over accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Sep 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Delhi (West), EPFO, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 1,50,000/- from the complainant, the investigation agency said on Thursday.

The senior govt official arrested for graft is named Jagdish Tambe, presently posted as Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Delhi (West), EPFO. According to the CBI, the case was registered on September 9, 2025.

“It was alleged that the accused, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, demanded illegal gratification of Rs. 3,00,000/- from the complainant for favourably settling RDA proceedings against the complainant,” the CBI said in its press statement.

“After negotiation, the accused Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I agreed to accept the bribe amount of Rs. 1,50,000 from the complainant,” it added. To catch the accused, the CBI laid a trap on September 10 and caught the accused Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.1,50,000/- from the complainant. The aforesaid accused person has been apprehended.

It also said that the investigation is continuing. The strict action by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against corrupt public servants, underscores its firm commitment to curbing corruption.

“Citizens who come across instances of corruption or are subjected to demands for bribes by public officials are encouraged to report such matters. They may visit the Office of CBI, ACB, Delhi, 1st Floor, CBI Building, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, or call on 011-24367887 and mobile No. 9650394847 to lodge their complaints or share any relevant information,” it further said, urging citizens to report the incidences of such corruption.

Notably, the CBI in the past few months have tightened its grip to curb the menace of corruption in public offices, which directly impacts the common public.

IANS

Previous article
Govt issues advisory to states to step up preventive measures against dengue, malaria
Next article
Manipur govt urges Naga apex body to lift ‘Trade Embargo’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gadkari lashes out at ‘paid’ social media campaign against ethanol-blended petrol

New Delhi, Sep 11:  Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday hit back at...
NATIONAL

Made in Myanmar: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi, Congress over ‘vote-theft’ PDFs

New Delhi, Sep 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday levelled fresh allegations against Leader of Opposition...
NATIONAL

Manipur govt urges Naga apex body to lift ‘Trade Embargo’

Imphal, Sep 11: The Manipur government has requested the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the...
NATIONAL

Govt issues advisory to states to step up preventive measures against dengue, malaria

New Delhi, Sep 11: After reviewing the current situation of dengue and malaria in the country, the government...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gadkari lashes out at ‘paid’ social media campaign against ethanol-blended petrol

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11:  Union Minister for Road Transport...

Made in Myanmar: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi, Congress over ‘vote-theft’ PDFs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)...

Manipur govt urges Naga apex body to lift ‘Trade Embargo’

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Sep 11: The Manipur government has requested the...
Load more

Popular news

Gadkari lashes out at ‘paid’ social media campaign against ethanol-blended petrol

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11:  Union Minister for Road Transport...

Made in Myanmar: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi, Congress over ‘vote-theft’ PDFs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)...

Manipur govt urges Naga apex body to lift ‘Trade Embargo’

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Sep 11: The Manipur government has requested the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge