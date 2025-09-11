CM unveils plans to hike welfare scheme for scribes to Rs 35 lakh

2nd Meghalaya Media Meet ’25

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 10: With the aim of extending greater support to retired working journalists in Meghalaya, a proposal to enhance the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS) from the existing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 35 lakh was announced by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 2nd Meghalaya Media Meet in Shillong, Sangma reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of journalists. He noted that under the Meghalaya Journalists Welfare Scheme, 2024, the government is already providing monthly assistance of Rs 10,000 to retired senior journalists. “Maybe it is a small amount, but it is helping them in many ways to move forward,” Sangma remarked, adding that such initiatives are meant to provide both security and recognition for the profession.

The chief minister also highlighted another initiative, under which senior journalists who have completed 30 years in the profession are felicitated with a financial award of Rs 1 lakh. “It is more about recognition than the amount,” he stressed.

Acknowledging the influence of the fourth estate, Sangma reminded journalists that the media “holds immense power and must always recognize the responsibility that comes with it.”

He further emphasized the need for a structured media ecosystem, urging media houses to register with the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) for better organization and categorization. He also called for training and human resource development initiatives to sharpen reporting skills, with a focus on harnessing technology and Artificial Intelligence to keep pace with the evolving media landscape.

In her keynote address, Information & Public Relations Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said the theme of the event — ‘From Print to Pixel: Navigating trust, technology, consumption & accountability’ — aptly reflected the ongoing transformation of media. “It emphasizes the importance of trust in news, ethical use of technology, responsible consumption, and accountability in journalism,” she said, while congratulating the senior journalists who were felicitated for their decades of dedication.

In his address, Chief Secretary Donald P Wahlang underscored the significance of technology and AI in journalism. While acknowledging the advantages of speed and scale that technology provides, he cautioned that “trust remains the most valuable currency in journalism.”

Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar, in a panel discussion, noted that systemic change is often driven by compelling narratives that act as catalysts for transformation. Commending the media’s role in shaping policy, he remarked, “Media plays a vital role in strengthening the State’s vision,” while stressing the importance of media-facilitated citizen-centric governance.

The day-long event, organised by the DIPR in collaboration with the Centre for Policy, at Courtyard by Marriott in Shillong, featured workshops, panel discussions, and recognition ceremonies. Interactive sessions covered a wide range of topics, including creative writing techniques, misinformation detection, multimedia storytelling, combating fake news, and addressing the growing challenge of deep fakes.

Other discussions focused on amplifying equity for women journalists, ensuring democratic accountability of the press, and bridging data with lived experiences in reporting on public health in Meghalaya.

Among the distinguished media personalities present were BBC South Asia Bureau Chief Jacky Martens, Padma Shri awardee and Editor of The Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim, two-time Emmy-nominated multimedia journalist Ahmer Khan, UNICEF India’s Chief of Communication Zafrin Chowdhury, and Dr Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Assam and Northeastern states, along with several other award-winning journalists and academicians.

Notably, the chief minister also felicitated eight veteran journalists with a financial award of Rs 1 lakh each in recognition of their service to the profession.