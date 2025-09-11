India and Mauritius two nations but our dreams and destiny are one: PM Modi

Varanasi, Sep 11: Reaffirming shared vision for peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and for the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam held delegation-level talks in Varanasi on Thursday where both sides comprehensively reviewed the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between both countries and identified new opportunities to deepen collaboration across sectors of mutual interest that will drive shared prosperity for both countries, their peoples, and the region.

Lauding ties between India and Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the two nations are not just partners but family. He stated that India and Mauritius are two nations, however, their dreams and destiny are one.

Hailing the historical bilateral ties, PM Modi stated that India and Mauritius are two nations, but their dreams and destiny remains one. While addressing a joint press meet alongside Ramgoolam, PM Modi announced India’s special economic package for the Mauritius that supports infrastructure, employment and healthcare sectors.

“It is a matter of pride for India to be a trusted and primary partner in Mauritius’ development. Today, we have decided on a Special Economic Package keeping in mind the needs and priorities of Mauritius.

It will strengthen infrastructure, create new employment opportunities and strengthen health facilities,” he said. “The first Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside India has now been established in Mauritius. Today, we have decided that India will support the construction of AYUSH Centre of Excellence 500-bed Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National (SSRN) Hospital and Veterinary School and Animal Hospital in Mauritius.

We will also take forward projects like the Chagos Marine Protect Area, the ATC tower of the SSR International Airport and the expansion of the highway and ring road. This package is not an assistance, it is an investment in our shared future,” he added.

PM Modi also congratulated Navinchandra Ramgoolam and the people of Mauritius on the conclusion of the Chagos Agreement and called it a “historic victory” for sovereignty of Mauritius.

I heartily congratulate Prime Minister Ramgoolam ji and the people of Mauritius on the conclusion of the Chagos Agreement. This is a historic victory for the sovereignty of Mauritius. India has always supported decolonisation and full recognition of Mauritius’ sovereignty. And in this, India has stood firmly with Mauritius.”

Welcoming the Mauritius leader to Varanasi, PM Modi said, “It is a matter of pride for me to welcome you in my parliamentary constituency. For centuries, Kashi has been a symbol of India’s civilization and culture.

Our traditions and values reached Mauritius centuries ago and became deeply rooted in its way of life. And today, when we welcome friends from Mauritius in Kashi, it is not just a formality but a spiritual union. That is why I proudly say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family.”

announced that India’s IIT Madras and Indian Institute of Plantation Management have also signed agreements with the University of Mauritius and stressed that these agreements will take mutual partnership in research, education and innovation to a new level.

“Mauritius is an important pillar of India’s Neighbourhood First policy anagar. Ind Vision Mahas March, I had the privilege of attending the National Day celebrations of Mauritius. At that time, we gave our relations the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership. Today, we have reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation in detail. We also exchanged views on regional and global issues.” PM Modi announced that India and Mauritius will work towards starting trade in local currency.

“UPI and RuPay cards were introduced in Mauritius last year. Now, we will work towards enabling trade in local currency. Energy security is an important pillar of our partnership. India is supporting Mauritius’ energy transition,” he mentioned.

Expressing India’s commitment to strengthening security and maritime capacity of Mauritius Exclusive Economic Zone, he added, “A free, open, secure, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean is our shared priority.

In this context, India is fully committed to strengthening the security and maritime capacity of Mauritius’ Exclusive Economic Zone. India has always stood as the first responder and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region.”

IANS