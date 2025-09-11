Thursday, September 11, 2025
Made in Myanmar: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi, Congress over ‘vote-theft’ PDFs

New Delhi, Sep 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday levelled fresh allegations against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, claiming that the “vote-theft” PDFs showcased by Gandhi during his special press conference, to sharpen attack on the Election Commission, were created in Myanmar.

The controversy erupted after BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari flagged an X post, asserting that metadata from the “vote chori” PDFs, which were later uploaded on the official Congress website, revealed they were generated in the Myanmar time zone. The ‘revelation’ triggered sharp reactions from the BJP, which again accused Rahul Gandhi and the grand old party of being influenced by foreign forces.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Rahul Gandhi did the press conference with a PowerPoint presentation, now an investigation has revealed that the PDF that was created, which Congress itself later shared, was made outside India, in Myanmar.

And all the evidence, the technical evidence, has now come out. This cannot be manipulated.” He said that Gandhi “likes foreign and foreigners more,” and that is why he was “enjoying his Malaysia vacation” when floods were devastating Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

“However, we want to know whether your script to make India a democratic deficit is being written in some foreign nation? Are you being directed from somewhere else? Are you being played around like a puppet at the hands of foreigners?” Poonawala said.

Poonawalla also recalled Gandhi’s repeated statements abroad. “Rahul Gandhi has said this several times in foreign nations that they should intervene in India’s matters. He also questions Indian organisations on international platforms.

Congress used to raise Soros-based reports during Parliament sessions. Rahul Gandhi should clarify these things,” he said. R.P. Singh, another BJP national spokesperson also slammed the LoP and the Congress leadership over “connection with foreign forces.”

“It is clear that foreign forces are influencing the Congress leadership. This revelation has made it clear that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leaders are connected to Soros,” Singh told IANS.

IANS

