Nepal protests: 25 dead, over 600 hurt in two days

Kathmandu, Sep 10: At least 25 people, including three policemen, were killed during the violent anti-government protests led by the ‘Gen Z’ group in the last two days in Nepal, police and officials said on Wednesday.

Nineteen people, mostly youths, were killed in firing by the security forces during protests in front of the Parliament building on Monday, they said.

Three policemen were killed by a mob in the Koteshwor area of Kathmandu on Tuesday during the violent demonstrations, a Nepal Police spokesperson said.

Three protesters were killed during clashes with the police at Kalimati Police Station on Tuesday, police said.

According to Home Ministry officials, 633 people were injured during protests.

Meanwhile, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, who were injured during an attack by protesters on their residence in Budhanilkantha, were recovering at a hospital.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protests, a day after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government demonstrations.

Five killed in Nepal prison clashes, 7,000+ inmates escape

At least five juvenile inmates died in a clash with security personnel at a jail in western Nepal, while more than 7,000 prisoners escaped from different jails across the country during violent anti-government protests.

The massive anti-government demonstrations led to a serious law and order situation across districts, prompting the Nepal Army to impose nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew.

Inmates took advantage of the protests and tried to escape from jails, resulting in clashes across several prison facilities since Tuesday.

The Naubasta Correctional Home in Naubasta Regional Jail in Baijnath Rural Municipality-3 of Banke reported that five juvenile inmates were killed and four were seriously injured when police opened fire during a clash that broke out when inmates tried to take over the weapons of security personnel of the correctional home.

According to authorities, 149 of the 585 inmates from the prison and 76 of the 176 detainees from the juvenile home escaped during the incident.

MyRepublica newspaper reported that around 7,000 inmates across the country have escaped from various prisons.

Escapes were reported from multiple facilities, including Dillibazar Jail (1,100), Chitwan (700), Nakkhu (1,200), Jhumpka in Sunsari (1,575), Kanchanpur (450), Kailali (612), Jaleshwar (576), Kaski (773), Dang (124), Jumla (36), Solukhumbu (86), Gaur (260), and Bajhang (65). (PTI)