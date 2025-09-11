State logs 236 cases of JE in past two years; vax coverage uneven

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 10: Meghalaya has logged 236 cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in the past two years, with 89 detected in 2023-24 and a higher 147 cases in 2024-25. These numbers were placed before the Assembly on Wednesday by Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh in reply to a query from TMC legislator Miani D Shira.

Speaking in the House, Lyngdoh pointed out that vaccination is the single-most effective barrier against JE, with two doses administered under the universal immunisation programme—first at 9-11 months and again at 16-23 months. But coverage is uneven across the state. Garo Hills has consistently higher protection levels—East Garo Hills at 80 per cent, North Garo Hills 84, South Garo Hills 92, South West Garo Hills 93 and West Garo Hills topping at 95. By contrast, East Khasi Hills is stuck at 71 per cent and Ri Bhoi at 82.

The minister said this uneven coverage explains why Garo Hills records fewer cases than Khasi and Jaintia Hills. “The numbers indicated are not bias as per communities. (However), the department is combating this disease. We are attending to it,” she clarified, responding also to VPP MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit.

On measures taken, Lyngdoh said the state has set up labs for surveillance, is reviewing the need for facilities in every district, and is pushing to strengthen manpower, including deploying microbiologists. The government is also sponsoring candidates in high-incidence areas to address staffing shortages.

Awareness, Lyngdoh said, remains just as crucial as infrastructure, while stressing the need for inter-sectoral coordination between departments and districts, breaking misconceptions about vaccines, and encouraging citizens to get immunised. She urged legislators to actively promote vaccination in their constituencies.