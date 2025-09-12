Friday, September 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Bangladesh election will be held by February 15: Interim govt

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Dhaka, Sep 12: Amidst a growing rift among political parties in Bangladesh over the holding of next year’s election, Shafiqul Alam, the Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor of the interim government, announced on Friday that the polling will be held by February 15, 2026.

Addressing reporters in Sreepur Upazila of Magura district, he stated that elections will be held as per the schedule set by the interim government despite the clash of opinion among political parties. “If there is a party, there will be differences of opinion.

Otherwise, why are there different parties? If you are like me, then you will join my party. That is why there will be differences of opinion within the political party. But we are saying again, the elections will be held by February 15,” Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily ‘Jugantor’ quoted the Press Secretary as saying. Reiterating that the elections would be held on time, Alam warned against any attempt to derail the electoral process.

“There is no possibility of postponing the election. Any ill attempt to disrupt this process will not succeed,” he asserted. “This election will not only determine the future of governance but will also lay the groundwork for subsequent elections and the overall political system of Bangladesh,” he added.

Earlier this month, Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh, emphasised that the February 2026 general elections must proceed as scheduled, warning that any attempt to derail or delay the democratic process could pose a serious risk to national stability, according to local media reports.

Addressing a press briefing, Alam confirmed Yunus’ remarks during separate meetings with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, and National Citizen Party (NCP) at his official residence, Jamuna, in Dhaka.

“There is no alternative to election. If anyone thinks of any other alternative, that would be disastrous for the nation,” Alam quoted Yunus as saying, Bangladesh’s newspaper The Daily Star reported. The remarks came amid major differences among the political parties over the timing of the polls and implementation of reforms.

Both Jamaat and NCP have called for the implementation of the July Charter before holding the election, while BNP insisted that the election must take place within the announced timeframe, leaving no room for delay.

Bangladesh has been gripped by uncertainty over the next general elections since the democratically-elected government of Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.

IANS

Previous article
Garo Hills groups downplay NPYF’s apology demand
Next article
PM Modi to unveil Rs 8,500-cr projects in Manipur tomorrow to boost peace and progress
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi to unveil Rs 8,500-cr projects in Manipur tomorrow to boost peace and progress

Imphal, Sep 12: Aiming to foster peace and development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil 31 projects worth...
MEGHALAYA

Garo Hills groups downplay NPYF’s apology demand

TURA, Sep 12: Several groups from Garo Hills who were part of the meeting with Chief minister Conrad...
News Alert

BJP unveils vision document for BTC elections

GUWAHATI, Sept. 12: The Assam BJP on Friday unveiled its vision document for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)...
NATIONAL

Assam Cabinet to deliberate on SIT report after BTC polls: Himanta

GUWAHATI, Sept. 12: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state Cabinet would deliberate on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi to unveil Rs 8,500-cr projects in Manipur tomorrow to boost peace and progress

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Sep 12: Aiming to foster peace and development,...

Garo Hills groups downplay NPYF’s apology demand

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Sep 12: Several groups from Garo Hills who...

BJP unveils vision document for BTC elections

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Sept. 12: The Assam BJP on Friday unveiled...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi to unveil Rs 8,500-cr projects in Manipur tomorrow to boost peace and progress

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Sep 12: Aiming to foster peace and development,...

Garo Hills groups downplay NPYF’s apology demand

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Sep 12: Several groups from Garo Hills who...

BJP unveils vision document for BTC elections

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Sept. 12: The Assam BJP on Friday unveiled...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge