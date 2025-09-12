Friday, September 12, 2025
NATIONAL

India, France hold 17th counter-terrorism meet in Paris, condemn Pahalgam attack

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Sep 12: India and France reaffirmed their strong commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms during the 17th Meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group (JWG) on counter-terrorism, in Paris, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

The Indian delegation, led by K.D. Dewal, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), MEA, and the French side, headed by Olivier Caron, French Counter-Terrorism Ambassador, held the meeting on Thursday and condemned the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement on Friday underscored the shared concerns of both nations on terrorism and emphasised the need for stronger bilateral cooperation in dealing with evolving security threats.

During the meeting, the two delegations exchanged views on the current threat assessments in their respective countries. Discussions included State-sponsored cross-border terrorism, terrorist activities in South Asia and the Middle East, and the increasing misuse of emerging technologies by terror groups.

The two sides also focused on challenges posed by radicalisation and extremism, especially online. The dialogue highlighted the need for joint efforts to counter terrorist propaganda and online recruitment, an issue of growing concern globally.

France and India also expressed interest in enhancing coordination at international platforms such as the United Nations, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and No Money for Terror (NMFT) initiative.

The MEA noted, “The discussion on bilateral and multilateral cooperation focused on intensifying capacity-building measures through training and exercises. The two sides discussed cooperation in the UN, FATF and NMFT.”

In addition, the two countries explored expanding the scope of their counter-terrorism dialogue to include organised crime, cybersecurity threats, and the exchange of information on online propaganda.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to convene the 18th JWG meeting in India at a mutually convenient date. The longstanding counter-terrorism cooperation between India and France is seen as a vital element of their strategic partnership, rooted in shared democratic values and a joint commitment to global security.

