Tourism under strain

Tourism in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills is showing signs of decline, with increasing negative perceptions beginning to circulate. Various associations, NGOs, and smaller political groups are gradually moving into the tourism sector, often finding themselves in the spotlight of both print and social media, which tend to highlight and amplify their voices. In contrast, organizations such as the Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum (MTDF) once played a pivotal role in shaping tourism narratives with positivity and inclusivity. Under the dynamic leadership of the late R.G. Lyngdoh, MTDF introduced impactful themes such as “Positive Vibrations.” Notably, it organized large-scale cultural events like the Drum Ensemble, which achieved a Guinness World Record and brought global recognition to the region. At present, however, MTDF’s activities have become far less visible, raising questions about its current role and influence in promoting tourism in Meghalaya.

At present, certain groups with limited credibility are attempting to benefit from the tourism sector by raising issues that are often superficial and self-serving. While the Government has, at times, responded wisely to contain such disruptions, challenges remain.

Rural tourism, long regarded as the State’s strength, is increasingly under pressure from unchecked commercialization. Locations such as Laitlum, Mawlynnong, and Nongriat illustrate both the opportunities and the risks, where rapid and unplanned growth has overshadowed sustainability. Skilled professionals, many of them local stakeholders, often find themselves sidelined as non-locals dominate the space.

It is important that those who promote reckless practices are held accountable. Future generations will inevitably evaluate today’s choices, and it is hoped they will recognize the need for responsible, sustainable, and community-driven tourism development.

G Nongrum,

Via email

Inequality at the heart of the Nepal violence

The editorial “Ominous signals from Nepal” (ST September 10, 2025) made interesting reading. What set Nepal ablaze? September 6, 2025 was the spark that was lighted when a government jeep struck 11-year-old Usha Magar Sunuwar outside her school in Lalitpur and drove off. The accident occurred just hours after Nepal banned 26 Social Media platforms. The viral outrage followed when CCTV footage of the injured schoolgirl abandoned by a Minister’s convoy went viral, catalysing mass protests. The emotional tipping point was the former PM KP Oli’s dismissive comment calling it a “normal accident.” This fuelled national outrage in that country. Gen Z which refers to youth born after the 2006 peace agreement, now coming of age in a system they see as corrupt, nepotistic, and exclusionary were at the helm of the protest. Their uprising isn’t just generational—it’s existential.

Protesters refused to loot cash from politicians’ homes, signalling moral resistance. The youth led fury was driven by deep frustration over corruption, nepotism, unemployment and elite impunity. The unemployment crisis where 20.8% of Nepal youths (ages 15-24) were jobless in 2024 was also a trigger. An elite capture of ministries and embassies dominated by political families; “nepo kids” flaunting wealth online were other triggers. The social media blackout was seen as an attempt to silence dissent but it backfired by intensifying offline mobilisation. The voices from the ground were the protesters’ sentiment “They showed us we don’t matter,“ said a university student. “We were already angry, this was the spark.” Citizens demanded accountability beyond legal formalities, emphasizing moral outrage and civic dignity.

The editorial is tapping into a deep and widening paradox, India’s macro-economic ascent versus the micro-economic distress of its citizens when it states, “The government paints a rosy picture about the national economy but the common man’s plight is steadily worsening.” The “rosy picture” is the national metrics where India is now the world’s 4th largest economy, surpassing Japan with a GDP over $4 trillion. Growth drivers include a booming services sector (IT, fintech, telecom), expanding digital economy (UPI, ONDC, JAM trinity) and infrastructure push via Gati Shakti and Rs 10 lakh crore capital investment.

Government narratives emphasize fiscal discipline, global investor confidence and strategic resilience. The “common man’s plight” is jobless growth with youth unemployment hovering around 15-18%. Many graduates remain under-employed or stuck in informal jobs. Then there is the agrarian distress. Agriculture employs 45% of the workforce but contributes only 18% to GDP whereas hidden unemployment and stagnant productivity persist. Income inequality where the top 1% holds over 40% of wealth; bottom 50% own just 3%. The Per Capita GDP of $2500 ranks India 141st globally, behind even Bangladesh and then there is the falling household savings where the net financial savings dropped to 5.3% of GDP in FY23, down from 7.3% in the previous year.

There is also a structural disconnect, while GDP expands, access to education, healthcare and social mobility remains uneven. Schemes like Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Atma-nirbhar Bharat boost industrial metrics have not yet translated into widespread employment or wage growth and then there is the urban-rural divide where urban consumption drives growth but rural distress deepens due to inflation, climate shocks and weak safety nets.

VK Lyngdoh,

Via email

From Viral School Speech to Nepal Streets

When a schoolboy from Jhapa, later called “Adolf Thapa” online, gave a fiery speech at his school, nobody thought it would spread so far. His shouting voice, sharp hand moves and strong tone made many compare him directly to Adolf Hitler. Very soon, the clip became a meme on YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. But as Nepal’s Gen Z began to protest against corruption and the social media ban, that speech started to look less like a joke and more like a spark.

This shows how powerful words can be. They can bring hope, but they can also remind us of dark times. The boy was talking about unemployment and corruption, not hate, but his Hitler-like style made people forget the message and focus on his tone. Social media spread the performance more than the content. What started as fun online became part of the real anger on the streets.

But this does not mean young Nepalis are turning to Nazism. What it shows is how social media can twist things. The anger behind the memes is real because young people are tired of lies, joblessness and corruption. If this same fire is used for honesty and change, it can clean the system without destroying lives.

Nepal is now mourning. Young people have died in clashes with police. Their loss should remind everyone that change cannot come through blood and bullets. The boy’s speech may have looked like defiance, but the future must be built with courage, care and peace. Words can break or build. This is the time to mourn the dead, refuse violence and use the power of youth to make a better tomorrow.

Sunrise Pohtam,

Via email