Friday, September 12, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Usain Bolt ‘not worried’ about records being broken by today’s sprinters

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

In the 16 years since Usain Bolt posted his world records in the 100 and 200 meters, nobody has really come close to toppling them.
One of track’s all-time greats and maybe still its most-recognizable star said he looks at today’s top sprinters and doesn’t expect that to change anytime soon.
“I’m not worried,” Bolt said at a Puma event on Thursday, two days before the start of world championships that will be the first he has attended in person since he retired from competition eight years ago.
Bolt set both records – 9.58 in the 100 and 19.19 in the 200 – at worlds in Berlin in 2009.
Since then, only one other runner, Yohan Blake, has cracked 9.7 in the 100, and only Blake has run faster than 19.3 in the 200.
American Noah Lyles is the only sprinter to be outspoken about putting Bolt’s marks in his sites.
Lyles caused a stir in 2023 when he said he was thinking about times of 9.65 and 19.10, saying “I have a good reason to believe I’m going to do something I’ve never done before.”
\Lyles pulled off a Bolt-like feat by winning both sprints at worlds that year, but he has yet to surpass the 19.31 he ran at the 2022 worlds to break Michael Johnson’s long-held American record.
This year’s fastest 100 metres was posted by another Jamaican, Kishane Thompson, whose 9.75 makes him a favourite heading into Sunday’s final expected to include Lyles, American Kenny Bednarek and another Jamaican, Oblique Seville.
Bolt predicted a 1-2 Jamaican finish, with Thompson and Seville at the top of the podium.
“It’s all about if they can execute – not listen to the noise and go execute,” Bolt said.
With his upright stride and 6-foot frame, Australia’s 17-year-old Gout Gout has drawn comparisons to Bolt, in part because Gout is slightly ahead of where Bolt was, time-wise, when he was 17.
Could Gout be the man to break one of Bolt’s records? “It’s always easy when you’re younger,” Bolt said.
“The transition to seniors from juniors is always tougher. It’s all about getting the right coach, getting the right people around you.”
Bolt said improvements in track surfaces and shoes – Puma, for instance, released results of a study that concluded he would’ve run 9.42 in Berlin wearing today’s shoes – make it inevitable his records will fall someday. Just not now.
“Everything evolves in life, people trying to get better, trying to get faster,” he said.
“It’s not going to be a surprise if it actually happens.” (PTI)

Previous article
Sports nippets
Next article
South Africa beat England by 14 runs in five-over contest
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

19 terrorists gunned down in Pakistan PESHAWAR, Sep 11: Pakistani security forces have killed 19 terrorists from the banned...
SPORTS

India suffer first defeat in women’s Asia Cup, lose 4-1 to China

HANGZHOU, Sep 11: The Indian women’s hockey team lost their second Super4s match 1-4 against hosts China at...
SPORTS

India’s Pooja Rani moves to semis, assured of medal

WORLD BOXING LIVERPOOL, Sep 11: Seasoned Indian boxer Pooja Rani toiled hard for her maiden World Championships medal as...
SPORTS

India’s wait for first final in Ningbo continues

ISSF World Cup NINGBO, (China) Sep 11: Indian shooters’ medal-less campaign in the ISSF World Cup here continued on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
19 terrorists gunned down in Pakistan PESHAWAR, Sep 11: Pakistani...

India suffer first defeat in women’s Asia Cup, lose 4-1 to China

SPORTS 0
HANGZHOU, Sep 11: The Indian women’s hockey team lost...

India’s Pooja Rani moves to semis, assured of medal

SPORTS 0
WORLD BOXING LIVERPOOL, Sep 11: Seasoned Indian boxer Pooja Rani...
Load more

Popular news

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
19 terrorists gunned down in Pakistan PESHAWAR, Sep 11: Pakistani...

India suffer first defeat in women’s Asia Cup, lose 4-1 to China

SPORTS 0
HANGZHOU, Sep 11: The Indian women’s hockey team lost...

India’s Pooja Rani moves to semis, assured of medal

SPORTS 0
WORLD BOXING LIVERPOOL, Sep 11: Seasoned Indian boxer Pooja Rani...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge