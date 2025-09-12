Friday, September 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

‘Wishing him a successful VP tenure’, PM Modi hails CP Radhakrishnan’s dedication to nation-building

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on taking oath as the 15th Vice President of India, praising his lifelong commitment to public service and democratic values.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister posted: “Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. A dedicated public servant, he has devoted his life to nation-building, social service, and strengthening democratic values.

Wishing him a successful Vice Presidential tenure, dedicated to the service of the people.” The oath-taking ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning, where President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office.

The event witnessed the presence of key political figures across party lines, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior ministers and parliamentarians. Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present to witness the transition of leadership.

Radhakrishnan’s elevation to the post follows his decisive win in the Vice-Presidential election, where he secured 452 first-preference votes, defeating opposition-backed candidate B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.

His election was widely seen as a unifying choice due to his measured political persona and non-confrontational style. Prior to assuming office as Vice President, Radhakrishnan served as the Governor of Maharashtra, a position he stepped down from following his election.

His long-standing association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP, along with his clean image and reputation for consensus-building, were seen as key factors in garnering broad-based support. Born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan began his political journey as a student leader.

He was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore. Radhakrishnan has also served as Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. After taking the oath as the Vice President of India, Radhakrishnan also became Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, India’s Upper House of Parliament.

IANS

Previous article
Jagdeep Dhankhar attends Vice-Prez’s oath ceremony; marks his first ‘public appearance’ after exit
Next article
CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan attend VP’s oath ceremony
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Australia faces rising dementia burden with over 1 million cases by 2065

Canberra, Sep 12: More than 1 million Australians are projected to have dementia by 2065, a government report...
NATIONAL

CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan attend VP’s oath ceremony

Amaravati, Sep 12: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Governor S....
NATIONAL

Jagdeep Dhankhar attends Vice-Prez’s oath ceremony; marks his first ‘public appearance’ after exit

New Delhi, Sep 12: Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan took oath as the 15th Vice President of India at a...
NATIONAL

CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th Vice President of India

New Delhi, Sep 12: Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan took the oath of office as the 15th Vice President of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Australia faces rising dementia burden with over 1 million cases by 2065

INTERNATIONAL 0
Canberra, Sep 12: More than 1 million Australians are...

CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan attend VP’s oath ceremony

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, Sep 12: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu...

Jagdeep Dhankhar attends Vice-Prez’s oath ceremony; marks his first ‘public appearance’ after exit

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 12: Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan took oath...
Load more

Popular news

Australia faces rising dementia burden with over 1 million cases by 2065

INTERNATIONAL 0
Canberra, Sep 12: More than 1 million Australians are...

CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan attend VP’s oath ceremony

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, Sep 12: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu...

Jagdeep Dhankhar attends Vice-Prez’s oath ceremony; marks his first ‘public appearance’ after exit

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 12: Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan took oath...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge