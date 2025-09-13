Committed to taking Manipur forward on path of development: PM Modi

Churachandpur (Manipur), Sep 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several development projects in Manipur’s Churachandpur on Saturday and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to development in the Northeastern state.

The Prime Minister commenced a two-day visit to the states of Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam on Saturday. He arrived in Churachandpur, a district predominantly inhabited by the Kuki community, to attend various events and engage with the communities affected by the ethnic violence in the state.

This visit marks Prime Minister Modi’s first trip to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for several development projects valued at over Rs 7,300 crore.

These projects include the Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project, which is worth over Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects totalling more than Rs 2,500 crore in cost; the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project; and the establishment of Working Women’s Hostels at nine locations, among others.

He also met students, who welcomed the Prime Minister with portraits. Addressing the large gathering, PM Modi said, “Manipur is the land of courage and determination. These hills are a priceless gift of nature, and at the same time, they symbolise your continuous hard work.

I salute the passion of the people of Manipur. You all have come here in this heavy rain, and I thank you for it.” “Due to the heavy rainfall, my helicopter was not able to fly, and hence I decided to come by road. What I saw on the roads, after that, I am truly thankful that I did not choose to come from a helicopter today. The way I saw the youth and elderly people of Manipur carrying the Tricolour in their hands, I can never forget this moment in my life, and I bow down to the people here,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that his government is “committed to taking Manipur forward on the path of development.” “The traditions and culture of this region, the vibrancy and diversity here, reflect India’s strength. And above everything, the name Manipur itself contains ‘Mani’, which symbolises a jewel that will enhance the sheen of the entire Northeast in the times to come,” he said.

Highlighting the new development projects launched, PM Modi said, “These projects will improve the lives of people, especially the tribal communities living in the hills of Manipur. They will provide new facilities in health and education for you all. I congratulate the people of Manipur for this.”

Stressing the importance of connectivity in the border state, he said, “Manipur is a border state, and connectivity here has always been a major challenge. I fully understand the difficulties you have faced due to the lack of good roads. That is why, since 2014, I have focussed strongly on continuously improving Manipur’s connectivity.” In the past few years, the Prime Minister said, Rs 3,700 crore has been spent on National Highways in Manipur, and work on new highways worth Rs 8,700 crore is progressing rapidly.

