Saturday, September 13, 2025
D D Lapang’s death: 3-day state mourning in Meghalaya till Sept 15

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Sept 13: The Meghalaya government has declared a three-day State Mourning from September 13 to 15 in the wake the demise of former Chief Minister Donwa Dethwelson Lapang, popularly known as Dr D.D. Lapang or “Maheh.”
During the mourning period, the National Flag will be flown half-mast in all government establishments across the state, and no official entertainment will be held, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Commissioner and Secretary, Vijay Kumar Mantri, informed that a state funeral will be held at Students’ Field, Jaiaw, on Monday at 1pm. Lapang will later be laid to rest at the Jaiaw Presbyterian Church cemetery at Weiking, Jaiaw.
The veteran leader passed away on Friday night at Bethany Hospital, Shillong, after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments. He was 96. Lapang is survived by his wife, Amethyst Lynda Jomes Blah, and two children.

