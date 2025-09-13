Saturday, September 13, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Indian Army demonstrates tactical excellence in exercise ‘Dibang Shakti’ in Arunachal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Sep 13: In a remarkable display of operational prowess, the elite troops of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps successfully conducted a high-intensity exercise titled ‘Dibang Shakti’ deep in the challenging terrain of Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.

“The exercise was meticulously designed to test and validate the troops’ asymmetric warfare capabilities under extremely demanding conditions of dense jungles, steep mountains, and unpredictable weather,” a defence official said.

During the exercise, the troops showcased exceptional skill in a variety of tactical domains, including specialised survival techniques, jungle warfare, and combat free-fall operations. The operation demanded not only physical endurance and sharp tactical acumen but also a high degree of mental resilience, as soldiers navigated through rugged, uncharted terrain under simulated combat scenarios.

“Dibang Shakti was aimed at reinforcing the preparedness of the troops to counter unconventional threats and conduct rapid-response operations in high-altitude and jungle environments, which are critical in the context of India’s eastern borders,” the official said.

The seamless coordination between various arms of the armed forces, along with advanced technology applications, demonstrated the Indian Army’s focus on holistic combat readiness. This exercise further strengthened the patriotic zeal and commitment of the troops towards securing the nation’s sovereignty.

It exemplified the Indian Army’s motto of being ever-prepared, with a strong emphasis on innovation, tactical brilliance and unyielding resilience. The successful completion of exercise Dibang Shakti reflects the continued focus of the Indian Army in enhancing operational capability, readiness and adaptability to face future challenges.

The endeavour inspires confidence among citizens and reaffirms the steadfast commitment of the Indian Army towards securing the nation’s frontiers. Notably, the Indian Army successfully conducted exercise Siyom Prahar from September 8 to 10, a major field training exercise aimed at validating the employment of drone technology in modern tactical operations.

Organised under realistic battlefield conditions, the exercise marked a significant step forward in operational preparedness by integrating drones seamlessly across both tactical and operational depths.

IANS

Previous article
Bairabi-Sairang rail link connects Mizoram’s capital to Indian Railways network for first time: JP Nadda
Next article
Salman Khan visits Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta while filming ‘Battle of Galwan’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Salman Khan visits Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta while filming ‘Battle of Galwan’

Mumbai, Sep 13: Bollywood hunk Salman Khan visited the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, at Raj Niwas...
NATIONAL

Bairabi-Sairang rail link connects Mizoram’s capital to Indian Railways network for first time: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 13: Lauding the key development initiatives inaugurated by Prime Minister Narender Modi on Saturday during...
NATIONAL

Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan listed in Draft Electoral Rolls for upcoming BCCI elections

Mumbai, Sep 13: Former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and ex-India captain...
NATIONAL

PM Modi says Centre making constant efforts for Manipur’s development

Imphal, Sep 13:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Union government is constantly making efforts...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Salman Khan visits Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta while filming ‘Battle of Galwan’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Sep 13: Bollywood hunk Salman Khan visited the...

Bairabi-Sairang rail link connects Mizoram’s capital to Indian Railways network for first time: JP Nadda

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: Lauding the key development initiatives...

Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan listed in Draft Electoral Rolls for upcoming BCCI elections

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 13: Former President of the Board of...
Load more

Popular news

Salman Khan visits Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta while filming ‘Battle of Galwan’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Sep 13: Bollywood hunk Salman Khan visited the...

Bairabi-Sairang rail link connects Mizoram’s capital to Indian Railways network for first time: JP Nadda

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: Lauding the key development initiatives...

Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan listed in Draft Electoral Rolls for upcoming BCCI elections

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 13: Former President of the Board of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge