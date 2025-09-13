Saturday, September 13, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Russians still banned as track and field world c’ships open

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Tokyo, Sep 12: Sebastian Coe, the head of World Athletics, on Friday said the organization is sticking to its long-held position that Russian athletes won’t be allowed at the upcoming world championships and other big events until a peace settlement is reached in its war in Ukraine.
Track and field’s hard-line stance is an outlier among Olympic sports, many of which allowed Russians to compete as neutral athletes at the Paris Olympics last year, and also at some world championships.
Russians have been almost completely absent from major international track meets for about a decade, dating to when they were sanctioned as the result of a doping scandal and the subsequent coverup that engulfed the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
Not long after World Athletics lifted that ban in 2022, it enacted a new one related to Russia’s then-recent invasion of Ukraine.
“It’s pretty obvious that we want a full contingent,” Coe said on the eve of world championships, when asked if there were any changes to the Russia policy. “We need a settled position. We need a peaceful agreement before we can move off that landscape.”
The world championships will feature about 2,000 athletes from 200 countries. They’ll take place at Japan’s $1.4 billion National Stadium, which was built for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Those Games were delayed a year by the pandemic and eventually held in Tokyo – but without fans.
At those Olympics, World Athletics granted only 10 spots for Russians who competed as “Authorized Neutral Athletes.” Among them was Maria Lasitskene, who won the gold medal in high jump but has not competed in a major international event since.
“No, nothing has changed,” Coe said about the policy. “I hope to God that it does change – not just for athletics – because it’s an unsustainable situation.” (AP)

Previous article
Jaismine enters final, Minakshi bags medal; men draw blank
Next article
Neeraj aims to defend World C’ship title
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump says Kirk killing suspect likely in custody

OREM (US), Sep 12: President Donald Trump announced the capture of the suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination,...
INTERNATIONAL

France, UK act to deter Russian escalation

WARSAW, Sep 12: France and the UK have announced fresh sanctions targeting Russia’s oil revenues and war machine...
INTERNATIONAL

UK parliament scrutinises UK-India FTA impact

LONDON, Sep 12: A British Parliament panel is examining the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was concluded...
SPORTS

Neeraj aims to defend World C’ship title

Tokyo, Sep 12: Neeraj Chopra will aim to become only the third men’s javelin thrower in history to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump says Kirk killing suspect likely in custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
OREM (US), Sep 12: President Donald Trump announced the...

France, UK act to deter Russian escalation

INTERNATIONAL 0
WARSAW, Sep 12: France and the UK have announced...

UK parliament scrutinises UK-India FTA impact

INTERNATIONAL 0
LONDON, Sep 12: A British Parliament panel is examining...
Load more

Popular news

Trump says Kirk killing suspect likely in custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
OREM (US), Sep 12: President Donald Trump announced the...

France, UK act to deter Russian escalation

INTERNATIONAL 0
WARSAW, Sep 12: France and the UK have announced...

UK parliament scrutinises UK-India FTA impact

INTERNATIONAL 0
LONDON, Sep 12: A British Parliament panel is examining...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge