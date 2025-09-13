Saturday, September 13, 2025
NATIONAL

Varsity officials admit campus security gaps

By: Agencies

JU STUDENT’S DEATH

KOLKATA, Sep 12: A day after the unnatural death of a third-year undergraduate student at Jadavpur University, institution authorities admitted to gaps in campus security and surveillance, a loophole that found resonance among sleuths who said blind spots outside CCTV coverage areas could compromise the probe into the tragedy.
While varsity authorities attributed the lapses to delays in fund release from the state government, police said they were relying on CCTV camera footage reviews and post-mortem examination reports of the victim to take the investigation forward.
The deceased, Anamika Mondal, a resident of Nimta in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district a student of English (Honours), was rescued from a pond in unconscious state beside the undergraduate arts building of the main campus around 9.40 pm on Thursday.
She was rushed to the adjacent KPC Medical College and Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.
A team of forensic experts, meanwhile, also collected evidence related to the death of the 22-year-old student from the site where her body was recovered. (PTI)

