Sunday, September 14, 2025
SPORTS

Esha bags air pistol gold to end India’s medal drought

By: Agencies

Date:

ISSF World Cup

Ningbo (China), Sep 13: Olympian and reigning mixed team pistol world champion Esha Singh ended India’s medal drought at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol, clinching gold in the women’s 10m air pistol here on Saturday.
At the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre, the 20-year-old edged out home favourite Yao Qianxun by 0.1 point in a tense final. Reigning Olympic champion Oh Yejin of South Korea took the bronze.
This was Esha’s maiden World Cup gold in the event and it helped India move to fifth spot in the medal standings, joining four other nations with a gold medal.
Hosts China lead the standings with two gold, four silver and one bronze. India have fielded their fourth to sixth ranked shooters in each event at the tournament.
Esha and teammate Rhythm Sangwan had qualified for the final with identical scores of 578, securing the last two available spots.
Yao topped qualification with 584, while India’s Palak Gulia, competing for ranking points, shot 586. Surbhi Rao finished 25th with 568.
In the eight-shooter final, Rhythm began strongly, leading after the first series with Esha in second.
By the halfway mark, Esha moved into the lead while Rhythm slipped to fifth, where she eventually finished.
As eliminations progressed, both Indians maintained composure.
Rhythm briefly climbed to fourth with a 10.8 on her 15th shot but bowed out after the 18th.
Esha, meanwhile, maintained her rhythm, producing two 10.7s at crucial stages to stave off Yao’s late surge.
She sealed the gold with a final score of 242.6, just 0.1 clear of the Chinese shooter.
In other results, Bhavesh Shekhawat finished 22nd in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol with 575, followed by Pradeep Singh Shekhawat in 23rd with the same score. Mandeep Singh placed 39th with 562. (PTI)

