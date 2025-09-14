ICFAI Tripura welcomes freshers with 2-day cultural extravaganza

SHILLONG, Sep 13: New batches of students were welcomed by the ICFAI University Tripura during its freshers’ welcome programme titled ‘Novatos 2025’, which was held on September 10 and 11 at the university campus.

According to a statement here, the two-day event was inaugurated by Chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Women, Jharna Debbarma, who attended the event as the chief guest. In her address, she highlighted the importance of education as a transformative journey from school to university and wished the students success in their future endeavours.

Similarly, Vice Chancellor Prof. Biplab Halder formally welcomed the dignitaries and the new students who have joined 59 different programmes for the 2025-26 session, including students from Bangladesh.

In his address, he explained the meaning of ‘Novatos’, drawing parallels between the students’ transition into university life and the astronomical phenomenon ‘Nova’.

The inaugural day also featured a vibrant cultural programme by both new and senior students, followed by a live performance from Bollywood playback singer and YouTuber Shivang Upadhyaya, which enthralled the audience.

On the second day, the valedictory programme was attended by Rajya Sabha member from Tripura Rajib Bhattacharjee and Chief Scientist of TCS Research-Kolkata Dr. Tapas Chakravarty as the chief guest and the special guest respectively.

The valedictory session concluded with a colourful cultural performance, a dazzling fashion show and a DJ performance.