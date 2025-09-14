Sunday, September 14, 2025
SPORTS

India eves eye redemption vs Aus

By: Agencies

Date:

Mullanpur, Sep 13: Buoyed by recent encouraging results and revenge in mind, India will begin their final phase of preparations for the Women’s World Cup with a three-match ODI series against the Australia, starting here Sunday.
For Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, the series offers not just a chance to fine-tune combinations ahead of the home World Cup but also an opportunity to avenge the 0-3 whitewash suffered in Australia last December.
Since that setback, India have enjoyed an impressive run, sweeping Ireland 3-0 at home, winning a tri-series in Sri Lanka involving South Africa, and beating England across formats (T20Is 3-2, ODIs 2-1).
All eyes will be on pacer Renuka Singh, who returns to international cricket after nearly nine months following a stress fracture.
Chief selector Neetu David underlined her importance: “Renuka has been a precious player for us. She had niggles and has been out of the game, but is available. She is our main player. This is a main event, great she’s part of the team.” Renuka will lead India’s three-pronged seam attack alongside Kranti Goud who is the highest wicket-taker in the England ODIs, and Arundhati Reddy.
The spin department is well-stocked with Sneh Rana, who impressed during the Sri Lanka tri-series, young Shree Charani, as well as the seasoned duo of Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.
In batting, Smriti Mandhana will continue to open with Pratika Rawal, who has cemented her place in Shafali Verma’s position.
Harleen Deol has also been consistent at No 3, while Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues provide experience in the middle order.Record seven-time world champions Australia will be playing their first internationals since the Ashes in February but remain confident given their settled core.
“We’ve been pretty lucky with the stability of our squad. It’s a good opportunity to try different roles and combinations. We’ve got so much talent, so much depth that we’re in pretty good hands,” skipper Tahila McGrath said. (PTI)

