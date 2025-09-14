Sunday, September 14, 2025
NATIONAL

Maoist with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in Jharkhand encounter, INSAS rifle recovered

By: Agencies

Date:

Palamu, Sep 14 : A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Sunday, leading to the recovery of an INSAS rifle from the site, police said.

The slain Maoist has been identified as Mukhdev alias Mukesh Yadav, a member of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist).

He was reportedly associated with the TSPC’s Shashikant Gang and had been active across Palamu and neighbouring districts for years, and was involved in numerous Maoist and criminal incidents.

The encounter broke out around 7 a.m. on the border of Tarhasi and Manatu police station areas, where Mukhdev was gunned down by the forces.

Security officials confirmed the seizure of an INSAS rifle and other materials from the spot.

Search operations are still underway in the region to track down other members of the group.

The encounter follows the September 4 gunfight in Palamu, in which two security personnel — constables Santan Mehta and Sunil Ram — were killed and another injured during an exchange of fire with TSPC cadres.

That operation had been launched after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of TSPC commander Shashikant Ganjhu and his squad in Kedal village. Mukhdev, officials said, was part of the same squad.

The Kedal-Manatu belt has long been regarded as a bastion of the TSPC, with Shashikant Ganjhu spearheading the outfit’s activities across Palamu and Chatra districts.

Security agencies believe that Ganjhu continues to be the key figure behind Maoist extortion and violent activities in the region.

Days later, on September 7, another operation was carried out, in which a Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa.

The encounter broke out in the Saranda forest under the Goilkera police station in West Singhbhum district, where security forces neutralised Amit Hasda alias Aaptan, Superintendent of Police Paras Rana had said.

An SLR rifle, explosives, and other weapons were seized from the site. Following the encounter, security personnel launched an extensive search operation across the forest area to trace other Maoist hideouts.

–IANS

