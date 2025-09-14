Sunday, September 14, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Three arrested for gang-raping woman in Bhubaneswar hotel

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 : Three persons have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a woman, who was a Facebook friend of one of them, in Bhubaneswar, said a police official on Sunday.

The accused persons were identified as Chandan Ku Hati alias Chandu, 25, and Prasanna Ku Acharya, 37, of Chasikhanda village under Biridi police station area, and Rajesh Kumar Das, 32, Jagatsinghpur Town police station area of Jagatsinghpur district.

Police sources claimed that the 23-year-old victim came into contact with the prime accused, Chandan, through the popular social media platform Facebook.

Subsequently, the two developed a romantic relationship through their interactions on Facebook. During the frequent interactions, the accused Chandan allegedly promised to help the victim meet a musician and get a chance as a singer.

Chandan, in connivance with other accused persons, hatched a plan and called her to a lodge on the pretext of a photo shoot.

As per the complaint lodged by the survivor’s sister, trusting in the promise made by her accused boyfriend, the victim, on September 10, left her house to meet a musician. Later, the accused persons, Chandan and Prasanna, took the victim to a lodge located in the Chandrasekharpur area of the city, where the prime accused, Chandan’s friend, Rajesh, works as a caretaker.

The victim’s sister, in her complaint, alleged that the accused persons sexually abused the woman with the help of the accused caretaker at the lodge.

Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation into the matter after registering a case (147/25) in this regard on September 11.

“During the investigation, it came to light that the accused had lured the victim under false pretences of helping her meet a musician. They made her consume some drug-spiked food items in the lodge. They forcibly confined her in a room of the lodge, where she was subsequently sexually abused by the accused persons. The accused Rajesh, who was the caretaker of the lodge, facilitated the accused in committing the heinous crime,” said a senior police official.

The police said that, following reliable information, all three accused persons were arrested on Saturday and confessed to their crimes during interrogation. They were produced before the court which sent them to judicial custody.

–IANS

Previous article
Raipur likely to adopt Police Commissioner System from November 1
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Raipur likely to adopt Police Commissioner System from November 1

Raipur, Sep 14: In a significant administrative overhaul, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) is set to implement the Police Commissioner System...
NATIONAL

Counter-terrorist mock exercise at Delhi Airport to test crisis preparedness

New Delhi, Sep 14 : Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday witnessed a large-scale Joint Counter Terrorist...
NATIONAL

CM Stalin calls ‘Mupperum Vizha’ show of unity ahead of 2026 Assembly elections

Chennai, Sep 14:Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK president M.K. Stalin has said that the upcoming 'Mupperum...
NATIONAL

World’s tallest Lord Muruga statue to come up at Marudhamalai foothills in TN’s Coimbatore

Chennai, Sep 14 : The Tamil Nadu government is moving forward with an ambitious plan to install the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Raipur likely to adopt Police Commissioner System from November 1

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Sep 14: In a significant administrative overhaul, Raipur...

Counter-terrorist mock exercise at Delhi Airport to test crisis preparedness

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 14 : Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International...

CM Stalin calls ‘Mupperum Vizha’ show of unity ahead of 2026 Assembly elections

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 14:Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK...
Load more

Popular news

Raipur likely to adopt Police Commissioner System from November 1

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Sep 14: In a significant administrative overhaul, Raipur...

Counter-terrorist mock exercise at Delhi Airport to test crisis preparedness

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 14 : Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International...

CM Stalin calls ‘Mupperum Vizha’ show of unity ahead of 2026 Assembly elections

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 14:Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge