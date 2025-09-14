Sunday, September 14, 2025
NATIONAL

UP govt begins preparations for Deepotsav 2025

By: Agencies

Date:

Lucknow, Sep 13: The Uttar Pradesh government has begun preparations to make Deepotsav 2025 in Ayodhya a grand and divine event, officials said on Saturday.
The tourism department will illuminate the ghats of the Saryu river and Ram Ki Paidi with over 26 lakh diyas. “This sea of lamps will symbolise Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya, spreading the light of faith among countless devotees,” a statement said.
A special highlight will be a pollution-free green fireworks show on October 19. Designed to meet international standards, the 10-minute display will be a fusion of music, laser effects, and modern choreography.
Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh remarked that preparations are underway in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision. “This time, with over 26 lakh diyas and international-level pollution-free fireworks, we will showcase the cultural grandeur of Ayodhya, giving every devotee an unforgettable experience,” he said. (PTI)

