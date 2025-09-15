Body of missing 4-yr-old girl recovered

Shillong, Sept 15: The body of a four-year-old girl, Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawna of Nongrah Nonglum, was recovered on Monday morning from an under-construction building near her residence.

Police said the body was discovered around 8 am by a construction labourer working at the site. A team from Rynjah Police Station reached the spot shortly after being alerted. The body will be sent for post-mortem to either NEIGRIHMS or Shillong Civil Hospital.

The child had gone missing from her residence on Sunday morning at around 8 am. Following her disappearance, family members filed a missing complaint at Rynjah Police Station. Residents of the locality and members of the Dorbar Shnong also immediately conducted a search operation to trace her.

Police have initiated an investigation into the case.